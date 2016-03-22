Advertisement
F&W's Ultimate Guide to Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday calls for indulgent snacks, classic cocktails and flavorful New Orleans recipes from perfect gumbo to John Besh's spectacular signature chopped salad.

Okra Gumbo with Blue Crabs and Shrimp (photo at right)

Best Recipes for a Mardi Gras Celebration

  • Shrimp-and-Crab Gumbo

    This gumbo from chef-owner Donald Link of Herbsaint in New Orleans owes its flavor to the roux, a mix of flour and oil that's cooked until it's coffee-colored.

  • Sazerac

    "This drink was originally made with Cognac," says Mike Ryan. "But after the grape-killing phylloxera epidemic in France all but wiped out Cognac production in the 1870s, bartenders replaced it with American-made rye whiskey."

  • Emeril's Muffuletta

    The muffuletta is the quintessential New Orleans sandwich of cured meats, cheese and tangy olive salad piled onto a sturdy Italian loaf.

  • Crab and Andouille Jambalaya

    To make this jambalaya stand out, use incredible lump crabmeat, great andouille sausage and a good hit of Old Bay seasoning.

  • Spicy Pork Po'Boys

    In Louisiana, a po'boy is a soft baguette filled with either fried seafood or meat.

