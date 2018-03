Organize your list by grocery store sections (produce, dairy, dry goods) or by shop (bakery, butcher, farmer’s market) to make your trip extra-efficient.

Then go pick up all of your non-perishables (flour, canned pumpkin, bread crumbs, etc.) and what you’ll need to make your turkey stock, gravy and pie crusts (see next steps).

TIP: Don’t forget to stock up on resealable plastic bags and take-out containers for leftovers.