The One Dish Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Knows How to Cook

Early this morning, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered outside Mannat, the actor's home in Mumbai, to celebrate the start of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month of Ramadan. Khan climbed to the top of his perimeter fence to greet his fans.

At an earlier press conference, the actor divulged his plans for the holiday and how he'll be celebrating with his family, including his three children Aryan, Suhana, and Abram—"Maine socha hai ke main khana banaunga unke liye aaj (I've thought that I'll cook something for them)," Khan said, according to reports.

As for what he's planning on cooking? Pasta (we have a few suggestions!).

In fact, sources say: "When probed on what would he like to make for them he said that he only knows how to make pasta"—but he's only made it once before—"the first time he made it, Suhana had said that it turned out fine, so he would like to try and make it again for a second time."

We're pretty sure Khan is downplaying his pasta expertise. Late last year, Khan posted an Instagram video of himself cooking pasta in Amsterdam:

Celebrating Bob Dylan's Nobel while learning how to cook...The Times They Are a-Changin' A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Oct 13, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

And in 2013, the actor starred in a pasta product advertisement for Sunfeast Pasta Treat, an instant convenience food item available in a variety of flavors.

In a 2015 press conference, Khan's best friend, talk show host Farah Khan, revealed that the actor is a very talented home cook. "Shah Rukh makes very nice pasta for his kids," she said. "So whoever thinks he cannot cook, think again! I have asked him to come on my show and cook his favorite pasta for all of you."

Khan once revealed that he harbors dreams of opening an Italian restaurant one day.

"Not many know about this, but I want to open a restaurant," Khan told the Hindustan Times. "I want to cook Italian food. I’m like (boxer) Jake LaMotta. When he became fat, he started a restaurant where he used to cook Italian food and serve people. I want to be like that. When I become fat, I want to open a restaurant near Juhu or somewhere, and serve people. I really love cooking. I’ve never had the time to do it. My father and mother used to cook. I’ve started learning how to cook Italian food. I think I’ll look very sexy in just an apron. Of course, most of the guests will run away if I’m only wearing an apron (laughs), but I want to serve people."