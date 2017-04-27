Mother's Day Gift Ideas: 8 Perfumes That Smell Like Your Mom's Favorite Foods

Looking for a Mother's Day gift idea that will tickle mom's tastebuds—but will last way past Sunday lunch? Consider springing for one of these fragrances that smell just like some of your mother's favorite foods. Every time she spritzes some on, she'll think of you!

This Sweet Gift Set of 6 Premium Grade Fragrance Oils ($15.94) comes with a spectrum of scents that includes: bubble gum, orange creamsicle, peaches & cream, blue cotton candy, oatmeal cookie dough, and chocolate.

Demeter specializes in single-scent fragrances—and they have lots of food-inspired scents to choose from. Some of our favorites include Brownie , Vanilla Cookie Dough , Chocolate Chip Cookie and Caramel . If you want to get kind of weird, Demeter also offers Tomato perfume.

Comptoir Sud Pacifique's Vanille Abricot Eau de Toilette Spray is one of the cultiest contemporary fragrances for anyone who loves a food-inspired scent (it's vanilla-apricot, very sweet). It's the perfect gift for a mom who loves fruity dessert.

Wrap your mom in a refreshing vanilla-citrus scent blanket this summer with LaVanila's mouthwatering Vanilla Grapefruit fragrance (from $19).

OK, I know this is technically not a perfume, but it does smell delicious—Philosophy's Vanilla Birthday Cake shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath ($18) is one of the brand's many yummy offerings. They also make a margarita version, a raspberry sorbet version, and a melon daquiri version. Yum!

One of the most delicious-smelling line of bath and body products ever comes from Laura Mercier. This Crème Brûlée Soufflé Body Crème ($60) takes the cake, uh, brulee, though.

Here's a really specific food-inspired perfume that has a huge cult following: TokyoMilk's Let Them Eat Cake ($30) is inspired by the cake Marie Antoinette loved the most in the 18th century—which is to say it smells like pure sugar, vanilla, orchids, and coconut milk.

If your mom is more into spicy, warm scents, this Jo Malone London Nutmeg Ginger cologne ($65) also features cozy sandalwood and cedarwood undertones.