14 Incredible Brunch Recipes for Mother's Day

From fiery bloody Marys to delicious egg dishes, here are 14 amazing brunch recipes to celebrate mom this Sunday.

1 of 14 PHOTO © LUCY SCHAEFFER

The Breslin's Ricotta Pancakes with Orange Syrup

April Bloomfield's pancakes are delicious on their own and exquisite with crunchy sliced almonds and ingeniously vibrant orange syrup.

Go to Recipe
2 of 14 PHOTO © MARTIN MORRELL

Poached Eggs with Baked Feta and Olives

For a new take on poached eggs, Defne Koryürek adds sizzling feta, olives and toasted bread.

Go to Recipe
3 of 14 PHOTO © DAVID MALOSH

Jicama, Citrus and Watercress Salad

"I like big flavors through small bites," says Steve Sicinski of this vibrant salad.

Go to Recipe
4 of 14 PHOTO © TINA RUPP

Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon

These addictive bacon strips are slathered in a spicy honey mixture.

Go to Recipe
5 of 14 PHOTO © ELLIE MILLER

Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream

Master chef Jacques Pépin's luxurious omelet is draped with long, thin strips of pressed caviar.

Go to Recipe
6 of 14 PHOTO © LUCY SCHAEFFER

Cinnamon-Banana Bread

Using agave nectar instead of processed sugar gives this fantastic recipe a healthy spin.

Go to Recipe
7 of 14 PHOTO © QUENTIN BACON

Pecan-Honey Buns

These sticky, nutty rolls are easy to make ahead of time.

Go to Recipe
8 of 14 PHOTO © TINA RUPP

Classic Belgian Waffles

Top these delicious waffles with maple syrup or this simple, rich Belgian chocolate-fudge sauce.

Go to Recipe
9 of 14 © JOHN KERNICK

Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

Similar to a frittata, this Spanish dish is delicious warm or at room temperature.

Go to Recipe
10 of 14 PHOTO © MICHAEL TUREK

Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche

Jean-Georges Vongerichten's terrific quiche is made with the same toppings found on Alsatian pizza.

Go to Recipe
11 of 14 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote

This easy French toast is topped with a warm berry compote, which takes less than 10 minutes to prepare.

Go to Recipe
12 of 14 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Hellfire Club Bloody Mary

Black pepper, Tabasco and fresh chile give this drink delicious heat.

Go to Recipe
13 of 14 PHOTO © MATT ARMENDARIZ

Rocky Road Cupcakes 

These chocolate-frosted cupcakes are topped with salted peanuts, mini chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.

Go to Recipe
14 of 14 PHOTO © MATT ARMEDARIZ

Milk-Chocolate-Chip Cookies

Chef Tim Love re-creates his mother's delicious recipe.

Go to Recipe

