11 Rose Gold Homeware and Kitchen Gifts For Mother's Day and Graduation

There's no question that rose gold—one of the prettiest, trendiest colors that's everywhere has adorned everything over the past couple of years—is here to stay. Luckily, the pale metallic pink is easy on the eyes—and, when cast on traditionally stark silver and gold flatware and kitchen gear, evokes a sense of warmth and easy chic that's hard to replicate in cooler metals.

Just in time for spring gifting season—think: Mother's Day and graduation—here's our roundup of some of the sweetest rose gold gifts for the food lover in your life.

Pretty much nothing says "celebration" more than Champagne—and these rose gold Kate Spade champagne flutes will become a treasured part of her stemware collection for years to come.

"Rosy Glow" toasting flute pair, $85 at Kate Spade

For anyone who wants to stay hydrated on the go while making a subtle and elegant personal style statement, this 20 oz. rose gold vacuum flask for both hot and cold beverages is a sleek, chic must-have.

Kingso wide-mouth water bottle, $17 at Amazon.com

Looking for a natural take on the rose gold trend—with a luxury touch? This stunning rose quartz platter was created by designer Anna Rabinowicz who, working with skilled artisans in the U.S. and Brazil, carved out this fabulous platter that's as much a piece of art as it is tableware.

Rablabs Kiva platters rose quartz with gold edge, $510 at Michael C. Fina

The pineapple is an age-old symbol of hospitality and welcome—so this set of rose gold copper shot glasses seems like the quintessential (charming!) hostess gift.

The Pineapple Co. shot glasses, $35 for the set of two at Amazon.com

For tea-loving friends and family, we're pretty sure nothing will brighten up their morning cuppa more than this chic little rose gold teapot and infuser.

Shelby teapot, $25 at Amazon.com

Buying a gift for someone who's very practical-minded? How about these pretty rose gold scissors—they make even mundane tasks feel glamorous.

Rose-handled scissors, $20 at Anthropologie

Not only does this top-to-toe rose gold water bottle keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, the company has partnered with UNICEF to help provide clean drinking water to kids all over the world.

S'well rose gold metallic water bottle, $43 at Paper Source

There's something super-luxe and fancy-feeling about a rose gold tiered cake stand. It's such a great gift for the baker (and cake-lover!) in your life—and can also double as jewelry and makeup storage on a dresser or vanity.

Antiquarian rose gold cake stand, from $18 at Bhldn

Why use boring old black and silver cooking utensils when you can use rose gold ones! Think of how much more exciting this will make egg scrambling and pancake-tossing in the mornings.

3-piece metallic serving utensil set, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Here's one way to wow your dinner guests—or a gift recipient who loves throwing supper parties—rose gold flatware. Pair with rose gold-edged plates and a gorgeous pink floral centerpiece and ta-da!

12-piece metallic flatware set, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Finally, the biggest rose gold gift on our list: a stunning, minimalist rose gold—wait for it—garbage can. Trash has never been this chic!

SimpleHuman 45-liter rose gold step can, $130 at Crate & Barrel