Mother's Day

Parenting is such hard work that we hope you're celebrating Mom more than just one day a year. For this special day, treat her to a fabulous brunch spread or one of her favorite home-cooked meals. And we bet she deserves a drink too, so serve her a delicious cocktail (or mocktail, if that's her style) to start off the festivities. Make her a refreshing pamplemousse, which already includes her morning grapefruit juice. Food & Wine has dozens of recipes that will show your appreciation for Mom.