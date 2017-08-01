The Ultimate Labor Day Guide

Even though summer isn't technically over until the end of September, Labor Day weekend is often treated as the celebration of summer's conclusion. Since it's your last opportunity to go all out with summer produce, cocktails and outdoor entertaining, you should probably take advantage of it. To help you out, we've compiled all of our very best tips, tricks and recipes for Labor Day. From festive party inspiration to epic barbecue recipes to the frozen drinks you need to mix while it's still hot, you will have everything you need for your best Labor Day party yet. Not throwing a party? Not to worry. We've got laid-back, easy summer recipes that celebrate the end of berries, stone fruit, corn and more. Plus, we're serving up tons of no-bake desserts so you can just sit back and enjoy the long weekend. It's going to be a good one. We can feel it.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 21 CEDRIC ANGELES

17 Labor Day Party Ideas

Hosting a Labor Day party? Well, you should. And thanks to us, you can make this one the best yet. Get inspired by these recipes, including a refreshing lemon and basil martini, pasta salad with grilled vegetables, parsley and feta, flank steak with chimichurri and classic chicken sandwiches.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
2 of 21 FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Simple Yet Stunning Cookout Recipes

Light ‘em up people. We’re coming up to the last real weekend of the summer. It's time to finish those summer bags of charcoal in the old Weber or eek out the little bit of gas you have left in the tank. A pro steak, a fancy burger or charred greens—these easy recipes will let you focus on relaxing this weekend.

Go to Article
3 of 21 JOHN KERNICK

Last-Minute Labor Day Recipes

Sometimes things don't go as planned. If your flaky friend cancels her party you may have to throw together a last-minute barbecue. Luckily, that isn't so hard with these quick grilling recipes, including juicy bacon burgers on brioche buns and a brilliant grilled eggplant Parmesan.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
4 of 21 FREDRIKA STJÃRNE

End of Summer Dishes

This year, celebrate Labor Day with some delicious summer-time foods before they're out of season. Here, 11 of our favorite Labor Day food ideas, like ricotta crostini with three toppings, grilled antipasto with garlicky bean dip, sweet corn salad with green beans and hazelnuts and grilled lamb skewers with mustard onions.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
5 of 21 CON POULOS

Practically Labor-Free Dishes

While Labor Day was originally intended to celebrate, well, labor, now it’s come to represent a last gasp of summer vacation, so you don’t want to work too hard. Here are fast and easy recipes that will leave plenty of time for lounging and soaking up as much end-of-summer sun as possible.

Go to Article
Advertisement
6 of 21 QUENTIN BACON

Epic Grilled Steaks

Labor Day is, for many, the last chance for a grilling marathon. A must-have on any cookout menu: juicy, smoky, groan-inducing grilled steaks. Here, some of our most beloved recipes for grilled steak from balsamic and rosemary-marinated florentine to spice-rubbed T-bones.

Go to Article
Advertisement
7 of 21 QUENTIN BACON

Burgers 33 Ways

Everyone loves a tasty, juicy burger, including you’re Labor Day guests. These recipes offer unique twists on the classic hamburger, incorporating ingredients like pimento cheese, sesame oil and serrano chilis.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
8 of 21 HELENE DUJARDIN

Best Turkey Burger Recipes

And if you want a leaner take on your burger feast, go the turkey route. And don’t think that just because you’re ditching the red meat that your burgers have to be dry. Try juicey, flavor-packed recipes, like green goddess turkey burgers, barbecue-glazed turkey burgers, Oaxacan turkey burgers with chipotle salad and Thai turkey burgers with crunchy chopped peanuts.

Go to Article
Advertisement
9 of 21 Rick Poon

Summer Corn Recipes

Gather all the sweet ears you can in the waning days of summer and make the most of them with 30 of our best recipes.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
10 of 21 CHRISTINA HOLMES

Vegetarian Dishes to Make for Labor Day

Throwing veggies on the grill is always a great idea. With everything from grilled potato salad to flavor-packed corn on the cob, these recipes are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Here, grilled vegetable dishes that you and your party guests will love.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
11 of 21 CHRISTINA HOLMES

Dips Guaranteed to Keep Everyone Happy

Chances are you’re eating outdoors on Labor Day. That means you definitely need dips and spreads to share at your backyard barbecue or picnic. Fortunately we're serving up incredible recipes like caramelized onion dip, spicy black bean dip with cotija cheese and easy hummus with tahini.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
12 of 21 CHRISTINA HOLMES

Labor Day Desserts

To conclude your festive feast, you should finish off your Labor Day party with an easy summer dessert. We've got delicious sweets recipes that are perfect for the end of summer like a fresh poached plum tart, extra fudgy quadruple chocolate brownies or a very special farmer's cheesecake with strawberries.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
13 of 21 FOOD & WINE

Essential Labor Day Drinking Tips from Cocktail Genius Joe Campanale

We asked Joe Campanale—the cocktail genius behind the new all-alfresco Alta Linea at New York's High Line Hotel and creator of the frozen Negroni—for tips on how to get your end-of-summer drink on.

Go to Article
Advertisement
14 of 21 MAURA MCEVOY

Easy, Make-Ahead Party Punches

No one will fault you for planning ahead. These ten refreshing party punches can all be made ahead of time, perfect for Labor Day entertaining.

Go to Article
Advertisement
15 of 21 TODD PORTER & DIANE CU

7 Ways to Use Summer Fruit for Labor Day Cocktails

The end of summer means the end of some of the most wonderful produce. So send them out strong with these seven refreshing cocktails with ripe peaches, watermelon and strawberries like mango-peach sangria and strawberry-lemon mojitos.

Go to Article
Advertisement
16 of 21 Edward Garrity

Best Boozy Seltzers for Labor Day Drinking

It’s clear that flavored seltzer is having a moment—just look at the twenty flavors of La Croix and the recent increased sales of the bubbly Topo Chico. But there are also lots of seltzers out there with a little extra kick. Hard seltzer is fermented—usually with cane sugar instead of malted barley—and the flavoring coming from real fruit. The result? A refreshing alternative to beer. We've rounded up some hard seltzers to try now.

Go to Article
Advertisement
17 of 21  JOHN KERNICK

Frozen Drinks to Sip Outside

There is nothing like a frozen cocktail on a hot day. These summery, fruity frozen drinks include a mango margarita, basil limeade slushies and a watermelon-honey-citrus refresher. So pick a drink you think your guests might like and sip the last of summer's heat away together.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
18 of 21 Sur La Table

10 Accessories That Will Up Your Outdoor Drinking Game

While it's still warm, make sure you have these essential accessories that will enhance all of your outdoor drinking endeavors. We promise they won't let you down.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
19 of 21 Kate Mathis

9 Not-Boring Things to Bring to a Labor Day Party

Labor Day brings about the confluence of two wonderful events: a day off from work and a party you don't have to host. Of course, as a considerate invitee, you will bring something to share with your fellow partygoers, right? But instead of facing a table full of Lay’s chips, Two Buck Chuck and store-bought cookies, here are some worth-the-effort upgrades to your typical BYO fare.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
20 of 21 Williams Sonoma

15 Outdoor Dining Essentials

You can't let the summer go without making sure you've optimized your backyard situation. This Labor Day, make sure you can go all out with al fresco dining, from full table-and-chairs sets to chic hanging lights. A blend of affordable accents and occasional splurges, our 15 summery picks for outdoor dining will get your backyard dinner party-ready in no time.

Go to Gallery
Advertisement
21 of 21 PHOEBE LAPINE

5 Tacos to Make with Labor Day Leftovers

Did you grill more than you can eat this Labor Day? You're not alone, and luckily, we’ve got you covered. For the ultimate #TacoTuesday, here are five great ways to use Labor Day cookout leftovers, from grilled chicken breast tacos with creamy cabbage slaw to BBQ shredded pork and quinoa tacos.

Go to Article

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up