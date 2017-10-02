Halloween is approaching quickly and that means it's time to start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you're throwing an epic Halloween party, trick-or-treating with your family or just handing out candy to adorable kids, you’re going to have a lot to do. That's where we come in with our ultimate Halloween guide with all the food and drink ideas you need. We have everything from festive dessert recipes to ghostly appetizers and, of course, plenty of candy. So break out the fake blood, plastic spiders and miniature Snickers bars and prepare for the spookiest day of the year. Happy Halloween! – Morgan Goldberg