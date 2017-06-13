Halloween Sugar Cookie Recipes & Ideas

Halloween is the candy holiday of the year and everybody knows it. Who doesn't look forward to filling their plastic Jack-o-lanterns with dozens and dozens of miniature chocolate bars and jelly beans? We certainly do. But we are here to remind you to look far beyond candied horizons for sweet treats during this festive October holiday season. There is no good reason to limit your consumption to candy alone this Halloween. Take sugar cookies, for example—they are a great candy alternative for anyone with a sweet tooth. Not only are they sugary and delicious, they are also super-simple to make—and the cookies can be cut into creative shapes and decorated however your heart desires. From pumpkin and bat-shaped cookie cutters to orange and black icing to bright colored sprinkles, the Halloween possibilities are truly endless. We have gathered all the inspiration you might need for the perfect batch of Halloween sugar cookies. All you need to do is determine your vision and get baking. Candy never stood a fighting chance.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

If you haven't heard us say it yet, we'll repeat ourselves: the pumpkin is Halloween's ultimate mascot. Pumpkins are quintessentially fall and beautifully orange, so they are the ideal subject for your festive sugar cookie creations. These crisp and colorful pumpkin sugar cookies are perfect with a glass of milk.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
2 of 8 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Ghostly Sugar Cookies

Do you believe in ghosts? Well, it doesn't really matter because these ghost cookies are so cute. The perfect dessert to serve at your Halloween party, these ghostly his-and-hers sugar cookies make a welcome break from the glut of Halloween candy. But just because you make these doesn't mean you have to forgo the candy.

Go to Recipe
3 of 8 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Candy Corn Sugar Cookies

To be perfectly honest, we don't know the origin of the candy corn and we don't care. All that matters is the overwhelming sugar rush once you eat just one. A trio of pretty colors made from simple white icing turn simple sugar cookies into colorful and adorable candy corn cookies.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
4 of 8

Day of the Dead Cookies

Day of the Dead is Mexico’s holiday that celebrates those who have passed. Like Halloween, it is celebrated on October 31. Although a skull is the traditional Day of the Dead motif, you can stamp these cookies into any festive Halloween shape, from pumpkins and witches to cats and ghosts.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
5 of 8 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Spiderweb Sugar Cookies

If there is one arachnid that truly embodies Halloween, then it is definitely the creepy, crawly spider. And what is even creepier and crawlier than a spider? Its web. These festive sugar cookies bring spiders and their webs to life. Plus, a little cocoa in the icing gives these spiderweb sugar cookies a little chocolate flavor.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
6 of 8 © Abby Hocking

Chewy Sugar Cookies

Crispy sugar cookies, perfect for decorating for any number of occasions, have their place. But when you want to fill your cookie jar or grab a handful for a trick-or-treating snack, a sturdier, chewier cookie is in order. With crispy edges, chewy centers and just a hint of nutmeg, these classic sugar cookies only need some festive Halloween sprinkles.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
7 of 8

Candied Orange Sugar Cookies

Suzanne Goin, who used to work at Berkeley, California's Chez Panisse, adapted these sugar-edged cookies from the Chez Panisse Dessert cookbook. A more subtle nod to Halloween, the candied orange brings in both festive color and a delicious citrus flavor. These are perfect to serve costume-clas guests at any Halloween party.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
8 of 8

Sugar-Crusted Chocolate Cookies

This is Jacques Torres's recipe for sablés, a classic French butter cookie with a sandy, crumbly texture (sablé means "sandy")—though this fabulously dense version is actually more like shortbread. Just add some orange sprinkles and you’ll be set with a tasty Halloween sweet. Plus, you’ll want to be eating leftovers all week long.

Get the Recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up