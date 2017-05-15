5 Halloween Pumpkin Pudding Recipes & Ideas

This Halloween, it’s time to up your festive dessert game. Don’t get us wrong, we love pumpkin cakes and pumpkin cookies, but a variety of delicious sweets is key to any celebration. That is where pudding comes in.

More
Food & Wine

We have five epic pumpkin pudding recipes that you absolutely must make this October 31. We are serving up traditional recipes like pumpkin pudding with mile-high meringue, an homage to meringue-topped Southern pies, and mashups like pumpkin pie bread pudding with bourbon-pecan hard sauce, a creamy dish with an impressive butternut squash lattice top. If you’re searching for a healthy dessert, look no further than our pumpkin pie chia seed pudding, which can also double as a sweet breakfast option. No matter what you’re looking for, we guarantee we have the pumpkin pudding for you. All you have to do is pick your ideal pumpkin pudding recipe and get started! Happy Halloween!

1 of 5 © John Kernick

Pumpking Pudding with Mile-High Meringue

This spiced pumpkin pudding with beautiful meringue swirls is inspired by classic Southern pies that are all about the fluffy, golden meringue on top. It is truly an ideal dessert for Halloween night as it is super light, not too sweet and won’t keep you from fitting into your costume. 

Go to recipe
Advertisement
2 of 5 © Maura McEvoy

Harvest Mousse with Spiced Almond Tuiles

This fluffy mousse, which typically calls for butternut squash, could just as easily and deliciously be made with fresh or canned pumpkin. For Halloween, definitely go with pumpkin. You’ll love the smooth texture. Plus, we recommend serving the leftover candied squash as a topping for a heaping bowl of vanilla ice cream.

Go to recipe
3 of 5 © FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Pumpkin Pie-Croissant Pudding

Bakers make traditional diplomat pudding with soaked ladyfingers or cake baked with fruit and custard. In this take, use leftover croissants and pumpkin pie filling for a sweet autumnal treat that’s perfect to serve on Halloween. While this dish would make a lovely fall dessert, we think the use of croissants also qualifies it for breakfast.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
4 of 5 © Sarah Bolla

Pumpkin Pie Chia-Seed Pudding

If you’re looking for a healthy Halloween dessert or a sweet breakfast on the morning of October 31, this chia seed pudding is the answer. This tasty fall dish has all the spices of a delicious pumpkin pie. We highly recommend that you top it with chopped pecans and pepita seeds for a nice crunch.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
5 of 5 © Christina Holmes

Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding with Bourbon-Pecan Hard Sauce

These creamy pumpkin bread puddings are baked in pie dishes—so they’re a hybrid dessert. The impressive lattice top is actually made of strips of butternut squash. Serve this delicious dish at your Halloween party or pre-trick-or-treating bash and we guarantee your guests will be coming back for seconds.

Go to recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up