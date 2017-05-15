14 Halloween Pumpkin Cake Recipes & Ideas

Halloween is just around the corner and it’s officially time to start planning. Once you’ve got a costume in order, festive food should be your main focus. Skip the candy overload this October 31 and embrace fall flavors and the Halloween spirit with an incredible pumpkin cake. You can reserve pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, because we have 14 pumpkin cakes for you to whip up. With recipes like pumpkin layer cake with mascarpone frosting and marbled pumpkin cheesecake with brownie crust, you’ll be wishing every day was Halloween. And the crazy-delicious options don’t stop there. We’re serving up everything from mini spiced pumpkin cakes to toasted hazelnut pumpkin cake with espresso icing to Mexican chocolate chip-pumpkin seed cake. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it. Happy Halloween!