14 Halloween Pumpkin Cake Recipes & Ideas

Pumpkins and their carved up jack-o-lantern friends are the unofficial mascots of Halloween, so it only makes sense to be eating all things pumpkin all holiday long.

More
Food & Wine

Halloween is just around the corner and it’s officially time to start planning. Once you’ve got a costume in order, festive food should be your main focus. Skip the candy overload this October 31 and embrace fall flavors and the Halloween spirit with an incredible pumpkin cake. You can reserve pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, because we have 14 pumpkin cakes for you to whip up. With recipes like pumpkin layer cake with mascarpone frosting and marbled pumpkin cheesecake with brownie crust, you’ll be wishing every day was Halloween. And the crazy-delicious options don’t stop there. We’re serving up everything from mini spiced pumpkin cakes to toasted hazelnut pumpkin cake with espresso icing to Mexican chocolate chip-pumpkin seed cake. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it. Happy Halloween!

1 of 14 © David Malosh

Mini Spiced Pumpkins

Not only do these adorable little spice cakes use pumpkin spice mix to bring the taste of fall to your mouth, but they also look like tiny pumpkins when they're covered with sweet orange glaze and topped with a piece of dark licorice, which is twisted to look like a stem.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
2 of 14 © William Meppem

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Brownie Crust

In our opinion, when you have double the batter, you have double the fun. With rich chocolate swirls adorning the vibrant orange layer of pumpkin, this festive, velvety cheesecake brings out the black and orange color theme Halloween is best known for. Plus, who can honestly resist a brownie crust?

Go to Recipe
3 of 14 © John Kernick

Pumpkin Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

In this fun variation on traditional pumpkin pie, which we think of as a Thanksgiving dessert, this Halloween pumpkin cake spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves gets frosted with a slightly tangy, super-caramelly frosting. It's delicious served cold or at room temperature and we could finish one in a single sitting.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
4 of 14 © Con Poulos

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown-Butter Pears

We love the bright orange hue of this pumpkin cheesecake, which is a perfect choice for your Halloween party. While the original recipe author's version uses the tangy, pungent, soft-ripened Italian cheese Robiolina and house-made gingersnaps, our tasty adaptation can easily be crafted at home with store-bought cream cheese and boxed cookies.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
5 of 14 © Con Poulos

Pumpkin Cakes for Halloween

Skip the candy overload this October 31 and embrace fall flavors instead. A great way to do that is with a pumpkin cake and we’ve got 14 of them for you to choose from.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
6 of 14 © Ray Kachatorian

Warm Pumpkin Cake

Tom Fundaro asked his pastry chef Susan Masch for a pumpkin dessert that "wasn't the ubiquitous créme brûlée." Masch came up with this riff on a traditional English steamed pudding. Warm, soft, spicy and simple, it may be one of the best pumpkin desserts you'll ever eat, which makes it perfect to serve to a Halloween crowd.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
7 of 14 © Alexandra Rowley

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Caramel Swirl

These decadent chocolate-crusted bars are topped with a luscious homemade caramel that sinks into the pumpkin cheesecake batter during baking. Since you can eat these pumpkin bars with your hands, it makes them the optimal Halloween party or trick-or-treat dessert: portable, mess-free and delicious. They really are the whole package.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
8 of 14 © Sarah Bolla

Toasted Hazelnut Pumpkin Cake with Espresso Icing

This cardamom scented, nutty pumpkin cake is baked with ground and chopped hazelnuts, while its crispy exterior gets drizzled with a deliciously-fun espresso icing. A slice of this cake can make for a nice treat with coffee on Halloween morning (we’re making that a thing) or served as a special dessert at your Halloween party.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
9 of 14 © FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Mexican Chocolate Chip-Pumpkin Seed Cake

Based on classic almond cake, chef Rick Bayless's pumpkin-seed cake is moist and fluffy with just a whisper of a crisp crust. For a lighter variation, omit the chocolate and add lime zest. Either way, it’s the ideal Halloween dessert to serve a merry, costume-clad crowd of partiers or trick-or-treaters.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
10 of 14 © Sarah Bolla

Maple Pumpkin-Pecan Snacking Cake

This maple-scented pumpkin cake is made with spelt flour and both freshly ground and chopped pecans; the batter is then sprinkled with demerara sugar just before baking for a wonderfully crispy top. It might just be the best portable treat to take with you while you trick-or-treat—because everyone needs a snack between candy bars.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
11 of 14 © Anna Williams

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Cranberry Gelée

This pumpkin-cheesecake pie started its life as a petit four at New York City's Gotham Bar and Grill. With its creamy pumpkin filling and ruby-red cranberry gelée topping, it clearly deserved a spot on the menu. The combination of pumpkin and cranberries that resemble blood makes it an ideal Halloween ending.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
12 of 14 © Lucy Schaeffer

Pumpkin-Gingersnap Tiramisù

This Halloween, become acquainted with the ultimate mashup: pumpkin pie meets tiramisù. With layers of pumpkin-mascarpone custard and gingersnaps brushed with Calvados syrup, this dessert is beyond mind-blowing. In the freezer, the flavors and textures meld to form a deliciously creamy dessert that you’re bound to fall in love with.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
13 of 14 © Stephanie Foley

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline Topping

Pastry chef Katherine Beto has three rules for making the perfect cheesecake: Start with all of the ingredients at room temperature, scrape down the bowl to avoid lumps and don't overbeat the batter. The result is a sublimely silky and light dessert that she flavors with pumpkin, cinnamon and cloves and tops with a gooey, buttery pecan praline.

Go to recipe
Advertisement
14 of 14 © Con Poulos

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Jeremy Silansky borrowed this recipe from American Flatbread pastry chef Hannah Yerks, who developed this fluffy cheesecake using sugar pumpkins grown in the restaurant's garden and stored in a root cellar (buttercup and kabocha squash work just as well). Fresh cream cheese, which has a light, creamy texture, gives this cheesecake its airy, mousselike texture.

Go to recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up