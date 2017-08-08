7 Easy Game Day Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

One of the best things about football season? The food. But you don’t want to be stuck preparing it right before the game. Instead, make one of these amazingly hearty slow-cooker recipes that can all be thrown together ahead of time and kept warm until you’re ready to eat.

1 of 7 FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

1. Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce 

These huge meatballs are equally delicious in a bowl, with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll.

2 of 7 HELENE DUJARDIN

2. Slow Cooker Mexican Pork and Tomatillo Stew

Tangy and lightly spicy, this delicious stew includes terrifically chewy hominy.

3 of 7 CHRISTINA HOLMES

3. Seafood-and-Chicken Gumbo 

Gumbo isn’t a classic slow-cooker recipe, but chef Grant Achatz says it’s a “no-brainer.”

4 of 7 JOHN KERNICK

4. Chicken Tinga Tacos 

Chef Jenn Louis cooks this smoky chicken in the oven, but it’s also easy to make in a slow cooker.

5 of 7 FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

5. Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja 

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining.

6 of 7 HANNAH QUEEN

6. Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork 

Serve this richly flavorful, saucy pulled pork on hamburger buns with coleslaw, thinly sliced onion and dill pickles.

7 of 7 FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

7. Slow Cooker Spicy Brisket with Texas Caviar 

Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight.

