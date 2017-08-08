8 Grilled Meats That Belong at Your Next Tailgate

Tailgating can mean simply grilling up a few hot dogs and burgers. Or tailgating can mean meat heaven. For those who want to appease the tailgating gods properly, here are eight masterful meaty dishes. And to do any grilled meat justice, follow Rick Bayless’s tips for creating perfect grill marks.

1. Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak 

Thick and juicy hanger steak is delicious with a spicy-sweet glaze.

2. Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks 

These giant steaks aren’t fooling around.

3. Grilled Lamb Chops with Garlic, Chiles and Anchovies 

Easy to prep in advance, these spicy lamb chops are perfect for tailgating—they come with their own handle.

4. Chopped Lamb Steak with Garlicky Spinach 

These juicy chopped lamb steaks can be eaten with a knife and fork, or on top of bread that’s been spread with tangy goat cheese.

5. Mixed Grill with Roasted-Garlic-and-Pepper Salsa 

Don’t want to settle for just one type of meat? Then don’t. Grill them all with this delicious recipe.

6. Sausages with Grilled Onion Chowchow 

Both the sausages and the chunky relish are grilled in this dish.

7. Pork Chops with Smoky Mole-Style Rub 

A combination of paprika and ancho chile powder enhances the meat’s smoky grilled flavor.

8. Tacos al Pastor 

These exceptional grilled pork tacos are topped with grilled pineapple.

