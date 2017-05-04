10 Unforgettable Food Experiences to Give Dad for Father’s Day

A bottle of craft whiskey makes a perfectly thoughtful gift, but to really spoil your dad, set him up with everything he needs to make his own batch. SILO Distillery in Vermont hosts Distillery Days, giving participants a hands-on whiskey-making tutorial, from mashing the grain to appraising barrel samples and tasting already-finished products. (From $250, silodistillery.com)

At the brand-new Still Austin Whiskey Co.—the city’s first distillery since Prohibition—he can gather a group of friends and, led by Still’s master distiller, craft a customized barrel. Once the whiskey is ready, the group returns for a bottling party, each bringing home a bottle they helped create. ($5000, stillaustin.com)