The Ultimate Father's Day Guide

We know it goes without saying, but dad is a pretty important dude and he deserves to be celebrated. But celebrating such an important person is no small task. How can any brunch, lunch or barbecue be enough to thank dad for everything he's done? The short answer is, it can't, but a thoughtful and delicious meal along with some carefully chosen gifts will certainly show dad how much you care. That is why we've created the ultimate guide to Father's Day, complete with dozens of menus, from bacon breakfasts to meals featuring award-winning pizzas, and gifts for dads of all types, from the wine lover to the camper. Plus, we've included everything dad might want to sip on, from whiskey cocktails to America's most impressive IPAs. When it comes down to it, dad will probably like just about anything you do, but it can't hurt to make it extra special.

1 of 38

24 Best Recipes for Father’s Day

Father's Day is a big day. Dad does so much and has been there since the beginning. While you may never be able to truly thank him for all that he's done, you can definitely make him a full day of delicious meals. Here, 24 recipes that Dad will absolutely love this Father's Day.

2 of 38 © Eva Kolenko

35 Incredible Father’s Day Brunch Recipes

Sweet or savory, brunch is our favorite way to celebrate Dad first thing in the morning. Try a new twist on a classic, like eggs benedict, or something spicy, like Mexican-inspired baked eggs. These fabulous brunch recipes include everything Dad could possibly want from gooey glazed cinnamon rolls to brunch-appropriate salads.

3 of 38 © Con Poulos

41 Egg Breakfast Recipes to Serve Dad in Bed

Packed with nourishment, the egg is one of nature’s perfect foods, which is why it's ideal to serve Dad when you make him Father's Day breakfast in bed. Here are Food & Wine’s best egg breakfast recipes, which include fluffy omelets, perfectly poached eggs and inventive frittatas. What more could Dad want?

4 of 38 CON POULOS

9 Best Bacon Breakfasts for Father’s Day

Breakfast is better with bacon—and that goes double on Father's Day. Surprise Dad with a full bacon feast this year and he'll be thanking you for years to come. From over-the-top breakfast pizza to luscious eggs Benedict, here are nine superb bacon-packed breakfasts to make Dad for Father's Day.

5 of 38

7 Super-Easy Father’s Day Brunch Recipes

Dads love brunch. He may or may not admit it, but your dad definitely wants to celebrate Father's Day over eggs, bacon, pancakes and more. This year, whip up delicious brunch recipes like eggs Benedict with bacon and arugula so Dad knows how much you love him (and bacon, obviously).

6 of 38

9 Supereasy Dishes for a Father’s Day Picnic

Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to get the family outside for a meal. However, it takes a surprising amount of time to plan the perfect, portable menu. Luckily for you, we've already done just that. Here are nine simple picnic-friendly recipes to celebrate Dad from egg salad with herbs and pickles to grilled chicken sandwiches with mozzarella, tomato and basil.

7 of 38

33 Incredible Burgers to Make for Dad This Father’s Day

Everyone loves a tasty, juicy burger—especially Dad. These incredible burger recipes offer unique twists on the classic hamburger, incorporating ingredients like pimento cheese, sesame oil and serrano chiles. The flavors don't stop there, though. Whip up a few of our favorite Umami burgers, chicken burgers and buffalo burgers this Father's Day.

8 of 38

30 Best Burgers to Eat with Dad This Father’s Day

This Father's Day, treat Dad to one of life's greatest joys: a burger. America’s quintessential comfort food can now be enjoyed in a tremendous number of delicious ways. There are round-the-clock burgers at 24-hour-roadside joints and ephemeral late-night burgers that sell out in mere minutes; burgers grilled in hundred-year-old cast-iron broilers and burgers steamed in state-of-the-art ovens; burgers crafted from Kobe beef imported from Japan and burgers made with Black Angus beef from just down the road. 

9 of 38

31 Best Pizzas to Eat with Dad This Father’s Day

If your dad is a pizza lover, bringing him to one of the country's best pizza places is the way to celebrate Father's Day. Top chefs and legendary bakers are among the new breed of pizzaiolo who are just as fanatical about the temperature of their ovens as they are about the provenance of their ingredients. Go bring Dad to enjoy the magic.

10 of 38

13 Extra-Meaty Father’s Day Recipes

Every year, you probably make Dad dinner for Father's Day. But don’t just make Dad dinner this year—treat him to a meat-stravaganza this Father’s Day. Here, F&W’s best recipes for grilled pork, lamb and beef. Because there’s no better way to say “I love you” than with smoky, juicy, charred meat.

11 of 38

5 Best-Ever Hot Dogs for Father’s Day

Who doesn't love a good hot dog? No one, is the correct answer. That's why we know that Dad will be thrilled to hear his Father's Day dinner menu includes some perfectly grilled franks. Here, five extremely creative hot dogs you can whip up for Dad to show him you care.

12 of 38

10 Recipes for a Best-Ever Father’s Day Cookout

Since June is the month that truly kicks off grilling season, a Father's Day cookout is a logical—and delicious—choice. The only question that remains is what to make. That's where we come in. From short ribs to juicy burgers, here are 10 delicious barbecue and grilling recipes to make this Father's Day weekend.

13 of 38 John Kernick

30 Essential Grilling Recipes for a Father’s Day Feast

Temperatures are up and the sun is out, which means grilling season is upon us. From mains like perfectly-seared steaks and crispy grilled fish to desserts like grilled lemon pound cake and even drinks like smoky sangria, here are 30 essential grilling recipes that Dad will love to eat (and maybe make himself).

14 of 38

36 Grilled Vegetable Dishes to Make for Dad

Whether you're looking for delicious side dishes or ideas for vegetarian mains, throwing veggies on the grill is always a great idea—and Dad will agree. With everything from grilled potato salad to flavor-packed corn on the cob, these recipes are sure to be Dad-pleasers. Here, grilled vegetable dishes that Dad will love.

15 of 38 Cedric Angeles

7 Whiskey-Infused Recipes for Father’s Day

This Father's Day, show your father how much you truly appreciate him with two bottles of whiskey—one for drinking and one to use in these delicious whiskey-soaked recipes. These recipes are perfect for an indulgent, celebratory dinner that Dad will be talking about for years of Father's Days to come.

16 of 38

7 Last-Minute Dishes to Rescue Father’s Day

17 of 38 © CON POULOS

9 Incredible Cakes to Make for Father’s Day

Dad may say he wants nothing more than love and affection on Father’s Day, but we know that he really means love, affection and cake. So the question isn’t if he’ll love a cake baked in his honor (a resounding yes). It’s what kind should I bake? Luckily, our collection of Father’s Day cake recipes has all dads covered.

18 of 38

10 Perfect Cupcakes to Bake Dad for Father’s Day

It’s Father’s Day, the time to celebrate Dad and all that he does. If you’re looking for a gift that’s festive, homemade, and delicious, then take a peek at our collection of Father’s Day Cupcake Recipes. (Baking is also a great way to involve little helping hands!) You’re celebrating someone special, so go all out on flavor with recipes like Rocky Road Cupcakes.

19 of 38 © Josephine Rozman

5 Essential Tips for Feeding Your Dad on Father’s Day

Here's an idea: Instead of going to a crowded restaurant for an expensive meal, where overworked waitstaff serve overpriced Father's Day specials, how about you do yourself and the dad in your life a favor and prepare a home-cooked meal? It's not about your cooking skills—it's about the love, and your effort will be appreciated regardless of the outcome. 

20 of 38 Peden + Munk

Harrison Ford’s Father’s Day Grill-Off

Harrison Ford (the movie star) and Ben Ford (the star chef) step up to the grill to see who can produce the best chicken dishes at a friendly Father's Day cook-off. You all know Harrison Ford, but his son Ben is the owner and chef of Ford's Filling Station in L.A., a restaurant specializing in New American comfort food and whole-hog dinners.

21 of 38 © Cedric Angeles

Toast Dad With These Epic Father’s Day Cocktails

Like the rest of us, your dad could probably use a good (and strong) cocktail every now and again. Father's Day seems like the perfect occasion to mix dad a delicious drink. This year, pick the perfect recipe and raise a glass to celebrate Dad with these excellent Father's Day cocktails.

22 of 38 Hank Drew Photography

Father’s Day Whiskies for Every Type of Dad

Dads may love whiskey. But not every whiskey is perfect for every dad. Every dad is entitled to his preferences and you are required to cater to them. Here, eight different and amazing whiskies for eight different and amazing types of dads, from a tie-dye–wearing free spirit to an ascot-sporting gentleman.

23 of 38 Courtesy of www.whistlepigwhiskey.com

3 Great Ryes for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is here. Never mind that it’s a manufactured holiday, the dad-bods of the world deserve a little hoopla. But along with the festive streamers, skywriting and midlife-crisis psychotherapy, why not give ol’ dad a bottle of rye? Rye is bourbon’s rougher-around-the-edges brother and we think it's the perfect gift.

24 of 38

12 Cocktails for Dads Who Don’t Like Whiskey

If Father’s Day stereotypes are to be believed, all dads love whiskey. That might be true for some, but it’s definitely not the case for all of them. Some dads want a lighter drink—maybe even something with a little fruit in it. Here, 12 terrific whiskey-free drinks that are still Dad-appropriate.

25 of 38 © Marty Shutter

50 Best IPAs for the Dad Who Loves Beer

Is your dad a beer guy? If so, there's a good chance he appreciates a well-crafted IPA. As the craft beer world has grown to support over 4,000 unique breweries around the United States, no style has kept up with India Pale Ale. Here, a standout from each member of the union, so Dad can enjoy something local.

26 of 38 © David Malosh

10 Frozen Drinks to Mix for Dad on Father’s Day

Dad may love his whiskey and his beer, but there is nothing like a frozen cocktail on a hot June day. These summery, fruity frozen drinks include a mango margarita, basil limeade slushies and a cocktail called the watermelon-honey-citrus refresher. So pick a drink you think Dad might like and sip the heat away together.

27 of 38

9 Meals F&W Dads Want to Eat on Father’s Day

Every dad has his favorite meal. Popular choices probably include burgers, barbecue, maybe even chicken parm. We found out what F&W editors' dads would love to eat on their big day and are here to share them with you. What is your dad's go-to meal that you'll be making this Father's Day?

28 of 38 Greg Powers

11 Chefs Share Their Favorite Father’s Day Traditions

Who better to provide inspiration for Father’s Day—or pretty much any holiday—than America's best chefs? To help plan our own celebrations, we asked 11 chefs from around the country to tell us their favorite Father’s Day traditions, and, naturally, all of them revolve around eating. Because, well, why wouldn't they?

29 of 38 John Kernick

How to Spit Watermelon Seeds and Other Indispensable Food Lessons From Dad

If F&W editors are great at one thing, it's eating. But we have to give credit where it's due. F&W editors have Dad to thank for some of their favorite food memories. From learning how to treat your cast-iron pan (don't wash it, of course) to making popcorn on the stove, it all started with Dad.

30 of 38 Courtesy of SILO Distillery

10 Unforgettable Food Experiences to Give Dad for Father’s Day

Common dad-isms include the phrases, “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes,” “Go ask your mother,” and, when asked what he’d like for any holiday, “I don’t need anything.” While he may not need anything for Father’s Day, every dad can enjoy a memorable food experience—plus, you can share it. No matter your price point or location, you can find super-fun classes, tastings and tours to give the food-obsessed father.

31 of 38

10 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love to Cook (and Eat)

Looking for a great father's day gift idea for the man in your life who loves to cook (and eat...and drink)? We feel your pain. It's hard to find just the right culinary gift for Dad, so we've done it for you. Here are some of our favorite food-related father's day gifts on the internet right now.

32 of 38 Courtesy of Amazon

14 Father’s Day Gifts Under $50 for the Dad Who’s Trying to Get Healthy

Scratching your head over what to get the dad who’s trying to get healthy? While you may want to pass on the beer-brewing kit, nix the box of his favorite chocolates and forgo the pair of lounging slippers, there are all sorts of affordable gift options that support his new, healthier lifestyle. From easy-to-use spiralizers to organic food-of-the-month packages, we’ve got it all right here, just in time for Father’s Day.

33 of 38

Brilliant Grilling Gifts for Father’s Day

Dads tend to love grilling and we believe it's for good reason (it's delicious, duh). If your dad is trying to improve his grilling game, it is your duty as his offspring to help him out. From smokers that can fit an entire hog to the best tongs for nighttime grilling, here are fantastic Father’s Day gifts.

34 of 38

8 Perfect Wine Gifts for the Oenophile Dad

If your dad is a wine guy, you've come to the right place. We've tried and tested more wine gadgets than you can imagine and we've gathered just the ones Dad will appreciate. These perfect wine presents for dad include an unbreakable stainless steel wine glass and a pocket-sized wine guide.

35 of 38

18 Fantastic Gifts Dad Will Love

Father’s Day is right around the corner and you’re probably racking your brain for the perfect gift to show Dad how much you really care. Dad is low-maintence and probably will tell you he doesn’t want anything. Don’t listen. From fantastic stovetop smokers to excellent home-brewing kits, here are the perfect gifts for Father's Day.

36 of 38 © birchbox.com

8 Cool Kits for DIY Dads

If your dad is the crafty kind, finding a store-bought gift can sometimes be a challenge. This year, you can skip the tie and give Dad the gift he really wants: the gift of DIY. Here, eight fun food- and booze-centric kits that make perfect Father’s Day presents for a creative dad.

37 of 38 © Nate Gunn

5 Outdoorsy Gifts for Dads Who Like to Camp

Did you grow up camping with Dad? Did he make you stuff yourself in a sleeping bag in a tiny tent in the woods? Now it is time to honor that (perhaps) beloved tradition. From an ultra-compact lighter to the best multi-purpose axe, here are five terrific camping gifts for Father's Day.

38 of 38 Courtesy of Amazon

19 Expert-Approved Grilling Tools for the Master Griller Dad

Dad's already got the grill. Now you come in with the gear. No: he absolutely does not need a personalized steak brander—but investing in a few quality tools is the surest way to turn your dad's backyard barbecue dreams into delicious reality. These expert-approved tools will definitely be up to Dad's standards.

