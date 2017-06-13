The Ultimate Father's Day Guide

We know it goes without saying, but dad is a pretty important dude and he deserves to be celebrated. But celebrating such an important person is no small task. How can any brunch, lunch or barbecue be enough to thank dad for everything he's done? The short answer is, it can't, but a thoughtful and delicious meal along with some carefully chosen gifts will certainly show dad how much you care. That is why we've created the ultimate guide to Father's Day, complete with dozens of menus, from bacon breakfasts to meals featuring award-winning pizzas, and gifts for dads of all types, from the wine lover to the camper. Plus, we've included everything dad might want to sip on, from whiskey cocktails to America's most impressive IPAs. When it comes down to it, dad will probably like just about anything you do, but it can't hurt to make it extra special.