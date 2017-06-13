Toast Dad With These Epic Father's Day Cocktails

Raise a glass to celebrate Dad with these excellent Father's Day drinks.
Dad will love this tiki-inspired rum cocktail.
Bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens this rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup.
Use Mexican Coca-Cola or another brand made with cane sugar for this classic cocktail.
To put his own spin on a classic Negroni, chef Zakary Pelaccio garnishes the cocktail with a sprig of oregano from his garden.
What's the secret to this smoky cocktail? Charleston bartender sprinkles pimento d'Espelette (Basque smoked paprika) on the large ice cubes.
Roasting citrus makes it more intense and fragrant. F&W's Justin Chapple adds bay leaves and lemons to his roasting pan to make this incredible cocktail
Spicy fresh ginger stars in this take on the classic whiskey sour.