Best-Ever Hot Dogs for Father's Day

Here, seven killer dogs to make this weekend.
Here, seven killer dogs to make this weekend.
Wolfgang Puck’s incredible hot dogs are filled with Gruyère cheese and wrapped in bacon.
These innovative hot dogs are stuffed inside pretzel rolls.
Kimchi tops these delicious, Korean–inspired hot dogs.
These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern, which helps them cook even faster.
These hot dogs from Christopher Bates of FLX Wienery in the Finger Lakes are crunchy, cheesy, spicy and tangy—pair them with a crisp IPA or even a dry Riesling.
In place of overly sweet store-bought relish, these grilled pickles make for a better relish for Dad.
These “BLT” hot dogs are topped with crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce dressed with a creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise.