Best-Ever Hot Dogs for Father's Day

Here, seven killer dogs to make this weekend.

Hot Dog Melts

Wolfgang Puck’s incredible hot dogs are filled with Gruyère cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sauteed Apples

These innovative hot dogs are stuffed inside pretzel rolls.

Kogi Dogs

Kimchi tops these delicious, Korean–inspired hot dogs.

Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants

These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern, which helps them cook even faster.

Loaded Hot Dogs with Chipotle Mayo

These hot dogs from Christopher Bates of FLX Wienery in the Finger Lakes are crunchy, cheesy, spicy and tangy—pair them with a crisp IPA or even a dry Riesling.

Hot Dogs with Grilled Pickle Relish

In place of overly sweet store-bought relish, these grilled pickles make for a better relish for Dad.

BLT Hot Dogs with Caraway Remoulade

These “BLT” hot dogs are topped with crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce dressed with a creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise.

