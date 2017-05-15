14 Father’s Day Gifts Under $50 for the Dad Who’s Trying to Get Healthy

Scratching your head over what to get the dad who’s trying to get healthy? While you may want to pass on the beer-brewing kit, nix the box of his favorite chocolates and forgo the pair of lounging slippers, there are all sorts of affordable gift options that support his new, healthier lifestyle. From easy-to-use spiralizers to organic food-of-the-month packages, we’ve got it all right here, just in time for Father’s Day.