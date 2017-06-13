10 Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love to Cook (and Eat)

Father's day is just a few short days away—and if you haven't had time to find the ultimate present for pop yet, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are 10 of the most dad-pleasing presents for father's day, especially if yours loves to cook (and eat! and drink!).

Does your dad love fried foods, but is trying to eat healthier? Give him the gift of air-frying this year. This BLACK+DECKER HF110SBD 2-Liter Oil Free Air Fryer, Black / Stainless Steel ($100) is completely oil-free and works with dual convection fans to deliver a crispy finish, without the artery-clogging fat.

If your father is obsessed with new cooking techniques, get him going on sous vide with this ChefSteps CS10001 Joule Sous Vide, White/Stainless ($160), which can connect to his smartphone to enhance his hi-tech cooking experience.

For the father who's obsessed with coffee, spoil him for choice with this Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer, Glass Carafe with Ninja Hot and Cold 18 oz. Insulated Tumbler and Recipe Book(CF080Z) ($145), which brews a whole spectrum of coffee styles.

There's nothing quite like adding the ability to make fresh, homemade pasta to a family kitchen repertoire. This Philips Pasta Maker ($240) will do your dad proud.

Dads who love to grill all year round will appreciate this nimble Grill Kings Bluetooth Barbecue Thermometer, Set of 2 Probes ($145), which can live on any tabletop and sets up in less than 10 minutes.

Smoothie-loving dads will appreciate this Ninja Nutri Bowl DUO with Auto-iQ Boost (NN102) ($80)—an easy-to-use and easy-to-clean individual and family-size blender that will help him get his day started right.

Enhance your father's coffee-drinking experience for only $10. Here's a AmazonBasics Coffee Pod Storage Drawer for K-Cup Pods that helps keep 36 of his favorite coffee pods organized and handy.

If your dad has always fancied himself a beer expert and thought about dabbling in homebrewing, consider springing on this Pico Craft Beer Brewing Appliance ($799), which is the latest in micro homebrewing technology.

For a more low-tech, traditional homebrewing experience (helped along with a kit) this Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition 2 Gallon Homebrewing Craft Beer Making Kit ($50) is a steal.

If your dad is a dedicated carnivore and has been keen to smoke his own meats, consider this Masterbuilt Front Controller Electric Smoker ($230), which, according to one rave review, "can become addictive."