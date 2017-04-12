These People Really Hate Peeps

Love 'em or hate 'em, Peeps are inescapable this time of year. Peeps Oreos have been haunting us since launching in mid-February. One of our favorite frozen custard chains recently debuted Peeps-flavored Italian ices. And just last week, a competitive eater scarfed 255 of the fluffy marshmallow-y ducks and bunnies in a five-minute binge session. But if you count yourself among those who can't stand the sight of Peeps' cute little blank-staring-into-space faces, have we got the social media hashtag for you.

Say hello to #PeepsMassacre, an Instagram hashtag spectacle rife with pink marshmallow genocide. It's where 'grammers brutally slaughter Peeps with pizza cutters:

Instagram @wrensma

Line them up and shoot 'em with silly string:

Instagram @emilykindle

Stab them with a chef's knife (the old fashioned way):

Instagram @amywiseman_1

Mashing them up to create some kind of Peeps salad:

Instagram @morgies_sweet_treats

Melting them onto a cake (this one seems particularly violent to me, not sure why):

Instagram @witch_qween_of_angmar

Leaving them to wilt and die in the confines of a hot car:

Instagram @peevedmichelle

Singing the heck out of them in the oven (would not recommend):

Instagram @heycheyennehey

Or hardening them and crushing them to smithereens with a blunt object.

They're back! #peepsmassacre A post shared by Sam Mason (@sam_mason) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

However you decide to celebrate Easter this year, here's hoping you have a happy one.