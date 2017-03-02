25 Kitchen Gadgets to Make Easter Cooking Way More Fun

As temperatures climb and trees begin to blossom, it's a sure tell that Easter is right around the corner. And with the pastel sights and bird chirping sounds of Easter comes the traditional lineup of glazed hams, hard-boiled eggs and sugar-laden treats that always gives us something to hop about. Whether you're observing the holiday for religious purposes or just a connoisseur of any barnyard animal-shaped confectionery, we've rounded up 25 tools and gadgets to ensure your cooking and baking is a piece of bunny cake. Needless to say, the egg and flower-themed kitchenware in your pantry is about to increase tenfold. Here are our suggestions—brace yourself for culinary cuteness.—Joey Skladany

More
Food & Wine
1 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Baby Chick Apron

Chicks dig a dude who can cook. Chicks also dig a dude who can cook while rocking a baby chick apron. ($22, Amazon)

Advertisement
2 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Lamb Wooden Butter Mold

This is a purchase where you don't ask questions. You just buy a lamb wooden butter mold because a lamb wooden butter mold exists. ($50, Amazon)

3 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Lamb Cookie Cutter

Mary had a little lamb who had a little lamb cookie cutter so that Mary could make dessert and not her famous lamb biryani. Or at least that's how we think the nursery rhyme goes. ($15, Amazon)

Advertisement
4 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Egg Chocolate Mold

Nothing will ever replace store-bought goodies like Cadbury creme eggs, but it's always wise to have the tools for homemade reinforcements. ($24, Amazon)

Advertisement
5 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Carrot Whisk

Easter or not, cooking with a carrot whisk is simply adorable. Chef tested, Bugs Bunny approved. ($13, Amazon)
 

Advertisement
6 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Egg-Shaped Silicone Mold

Your dreams of making Reese's peanut butter eggs have officially come true. And that's something to rejoice about. ($8, Amazon)

Advertisement
7 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Rapid Egg Maker

Life is all about convenience and nothing is more convenient than an electric egg maker. Save the time and trouble of boiling water and watching a clock by resorting to the perfect solution for #firstworldproblems. ($19, Amazon)

Advertisement
8 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Easter Pretzel Candy Mold

If you're that person who marches to the beat of your own drum and you object to making traditional chocolate treats, here's your new favorite alternative. We'll only send over an eyeroll when you leave the room. ($6, Amazon)

Advertisement
9 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Color-Changing Straws

Holidays are meant to be fun and what's more fun than a color-changing straw? A color-changing straw in this wine-based cocktail, that's what. ($7, Amazon)

Advertisement
10 of 25 © Make8Bake / Etsy

Egg Embossed Rolling Pin

Cookie cutters may remind you most of Christmas and if the "Ho, Ho, Ho" of Santa is still like nails on a chalkboard, this embossed rolling pin will do the trick. ($21, Etsy)

Advertisement
11 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Oh Snap Oven Mitt

Let's hope that the worst part of the holiday is only captured on these witty oven mitts. ($15, Amazon)

Advertisement
12 of 25 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Flower Baking Cups

Eating cupcakes gives us life, so it only makes sense that one of the most widely-recognized symbols of life, a flower, serves as an Easter cupcake's base. ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Advertisement
13 of 25 Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Easter Egg Fry Rings

Dinner isn't the only meal worth celebrating. In fact, these clever fry rings are capable of giving any honey-baked ham a run for its money. ($12, Williams Sonoma)

Advertisement
14 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Ham Knife 

Your Easter ham deserves cutlery that will only accentuate the impressiveness of its delicious appearance and taste. ($49, Amazon)

Advertisement
15 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Easter Egg Pan

We can only imagine that the cooking team at Buckingham Palace uses something similar to this pan. So intricate and fancy—fit for a queen! ($25, Amazon)

Advertisement
16 of 25 Courtesy of Sur la Table

Mini Easter Bunny Spatulas

Two spatulas means you get to officially assign someone to help you with the Easter baking. Just remind any sluggards that they get to taste the batter. ($12, Sur La Table)

Advertisement
17 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Natural Egg Dye

One can never be too sure about what small children choose to ingest, so it's best to be safe rather than sorry. Avoid a phone call to poison control with this fruit, herb and vegetable-based dye kit. ($9, Amazon)

Advertisement
18 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Bunny Pan

It can be argued that Easter isn't official without a bunny cake. We'd have to agree with such sentiments by recommending a pan to make your coconut-induced food coma that much easier. ($6, Amazon)

Advertisement
19 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Sparkling Egg Dying Kit

If basic colors don't represent your bold personality, jazz up your eggs with a little bling. We're sure Mariah Carey owns this. ($2.50, Amazon)

Advertisement
20 of 25 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Bunny Butter Spreaders

Because you're going to need something equally as charming to pair with your lamb butter mold. ($15, Bed, Bath & Beyond)

Advertisement
21 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Bunny Measuring Spoon 

An ear of corn takes on a whole new meaning with these measuring spoons. ($16, Amazon)

Advertisement
22 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Butterfly Pancake Mold

Pair these butterfly pancakes with your Easter egg fried eggs and you've got yourself a morning full of springtime happiness. Sunshine not included. ($10, Amazon)

Advertisement
23 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Bunny Cutting Board

You'll probaby want to avoid chopping rabbit meat on this board, but it's the perfect surface for all other Easter-related proteins like lamb, fish and ham. ($37, Amazon)

Advertisement
24 of 25 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Carrot Salad Servers

We're not sure if these salad servers will convince you to eat more vegetables, but they're a heck-of-a-lot more exciting than their basic stainless steel counterparts. ($23, Bed, Bath & Beyond)

Advertisement
25 of 25 Courtesy of Amazon

Pourfect Mixing Bowls

Honestly, we're going to throw all of our money at any company with clever puns as product names. The fact that these look like chicks is just an added bonus. ($20, Amazon)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up