It’s Yuletide and with it comes a profusion of decoration. Stockings with trimming, sleigh bells jingling, trees besmirched with ornaments and lights and boldly patterned gift wrap. For those of us with a fear of tchotchkes and with a minimalist aesthetic, it is the least merry season indeed. Nowhere is this tyranny more oppressive than in the world of gingerbread houses. Made popular in Germany in the 1800s as a marketing tie-in to the Grimm’s Hansel and Gretel -- the old lady emerges from a gingerbread house -- the architecture of gingerbread houses has not budged from the late 19th century. We still live in a world of half-timbered houses. Even the gingerbread houses of great ambition tilt towards Victorian homes. Modernism has not made it to the holiday pantry. It’s time to change this.