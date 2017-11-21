8 Delicious Holiday Gift Box Ideas for Families and Friends

For the ultimate crowd pleaser, consider an epic holiday food gift set. The kids will abscond with the cookies, the adults will indulge in the tipple, and everyone can enjoy the savory and sweet fruit, charcuterie and cheese. Here are some of our picks for this year's best boxes and baskets to give (and to get!).

Food & Wine Entertaining Collection features a selection of cheese and charcuterie, $140 at Harry & David

This Cheese, Fruit and Nut basket includes Marieke, an aged Gouda from Penterman Farm in Wisconsin, and a one-year aged cheddar from Shelburne Farm in Vermont, $220 at Dean & DeLuca

The San Francisco gift basket includes an assortment of chocolate squares, $120 at Ghirardelli

The Sparkling Snowflake Tray features a popular assortment of jelly beans—perfect for the kid in all of us, $35 at Jelly Belly

This 15-tea gift set features all-time classics and new favorites, and comes with a tea spoon, $110 at Kusmi Tea

The Winter Trees Gift Pack includes chocolate, chews, peanut brittle, lollipops, and more, $180 at See's Candies

The Happy Holidays Candy Trunk features 20 classic luxury candies for grown-ups (and ok kids can have some too), $195 at Sugarfina

This Holiday Tea Wreath comes with 12 teas, so you can expand your hot beverage repertoire, $35 at David's Tea