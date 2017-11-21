5 Bestselling Cookware Gifts From the Food & Wine Collection

Is there a Food & Wine superfan in your life? Dazzle and delight them by wrapping up one of these gorgeous cookware items from the brand new exclusive-to-HSN Food & Wine Collection and popping it under the tree.

Danica Lo
November 21, 2017

There's nothing like some premium cookware and kitchen gadgets to inspire anyone to start their year off right—or, at least, with a good homecooked meal. Here are our five picks from the brand-new Food & Wine Collection, exclusive to HSN.

HSN

Food & Wine stainless steel 3-piece cookware set, $59.95 at HSN.com

HSN

Food & Wine sous vide cooker and wine chiller, $99.95 at HSN.com

HSN

Food & Wine Mad Genius Tips signed cookbook, $29.95 at HSN.com

HSN

Food & Wine 3-piece wok and steamer set, $59.95 at HSN.com

HSN

Food & Wine 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $229.95 at HSN.com

For more great items from the Food & Wine Collection on HSN visit our curated page right here.

