Christmas Breakfast Casserole Recipes

When a crowd stays over for the holidays, casseroles are a great way to toss a bunch of ingredients together to feed the whole bunch. Plus, since you will hardly use any dishes during your prep work, there isn't much to clean up. From meatless stratas to cheesy ham casseroles, these delicious recipes are sure to please on Christmas morning.

Christmas-Morning Casserole

Chef Bryan Voltaggio loves this make-ahead dish: a classic baked bread-and-egg casserole with bites of pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese. It's as good for dinner as it is for breakfast.

Cheesy Tomato-Bread Strata

This strata is a little like a pizza casserole. Grace Parisi mixes tomatoes, basil and garlic with chunks of toasted sourdough bread and shredded cheese, then bakes the dish until it's moist in the center and wonderfully crispy on top.

FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

This breakfast casserole topped with runny eggs by F&W's Grace Parisi develops a terrific texture as it cooks slowly in a glass dish (which makes it easy to see when the bottom is perfectly browned). As one F&W editor remarked on tasting it, "I worship the crisp bottom and the chewy, moist bread."

Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread

A terrific make-ahead breakfast strata from baker and pastry chef Zoe Nathan, who uses multigrain bread to add a distinct flavor to this satisfying casserole.

Maple-Almond Baked Quinoa

This breakfast casserole has too much sugar to be considered healthy, but it's high in protein and flavor.

Ham and Sausage Strata

The strata needs to be refrigerated for at least 4 hours or overnight before baking, so plan accordingly.

Cheesy Grits Casserole

Clothing designer Billy Reid says, "Folks in the South start eating grits young. You learn to love them as a kid and it never goes away." Using old-fashioned, stone-ground grits gives the casserole a better texture and flavor than quick cooking grits.

Monte Cristo Strata

In this rich and hearty dish, bread, ham and cheese are baked in an eggy custard; grainy mustard and tarragon add a lovely, vibrant flavor.

Butternut Squash Casserole with Leeks, Prosciutto and Thyme

This luscious squash-studded bread pudding is the ideal accompaniment to roasted meats and birds, or cut it into large squares and serve as a main course with a green salad on the side.

Tomato, Chard and Gruyère Casserole

This giant Provencal casserole is called a panade. It's a gooey, crispy meal-in-one.

Banana-Walnut Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal

This banana-nut baked quinoa and oatmeal breakfast casserole is a wonderful way to use overripe bananas.

Quinoa and Oatmeal Baked with Apples and Cinnamon

This breakfast casserole has sugar, spice, and everything nice, including apples.

