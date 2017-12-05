16 Gifts for Your Snobbiest Food Friend

We all know that person: they carry their own mini tin of flaky sea salt in their purse, they’ll talk your ear off about the kachapuri crawl they went on over the weekend and they live in a 400-square-foot apartment, but spend three-quarters of their paycheck grocery shopping brand names at Whole Foods. You may not get them, but you love them, so what on Earth do you gift the person who’s eaten (and drank) everything? From the chocolate obsessive, to the knife junkie, to the budding mezcalier, we have pulled all of the best gifts for your food- and drink-loving friends. Here, the 16 gadgets, home accessories and mind-blowingly-delicious food products that we’ll be putting on our holiday wish lists this year (and trust us, we’re that friend).

1. California Olive Ranch Limited Reserve Olive Oil



Bottled just weeks after the fall harvest, this limited reserve oil is intentionally bottled with little bits of olive fruit floating in it to enhance the fresh, vibrant and peppery flavor. $19.99/500 mL, shop.californiaoliveranch.com

2. Andre’s Confiserie Suisse Dark Chocolate Mint Leaves



These delicate little chocolates are like an elegant, highbrow version of an Andes Mint with a thin, Swiss dark chocolate shell encasing a smooth mint cream. Also, the festive little box makes them ready to gift. $26/18 chocolates, mouth.com

3. Heartwood Forge Knives



All of the knives from Heartwood Forge are handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces. Maker Will Manning uses reclaimed steel for the blades and salvaged wood and pieces of ivory for the handles. The knives are an investment, but totally worth it for the stellar craftsmanship. We’re obsessing over his paring knives made with the Japanese “san mai” blade technique and smooth handles made of African Blackwood sourced from a Parisian clarinet factory. The knives are ridiculously sharp for kitchen work, but also make a beautiful addition to a cheese or charcuterie board. From $350, heartwoodforge.com

4. The Citizenry’s Apasco Mezcal Set

This five-piece set is for your friend who went to Mexico City last spring and now exclusively sips mezcal (even when you’re tailgating – like, where did they get a bottle?). This rustic set of hand-blown glasses and carafe are decidedly clear so the golden hue of the spirit can shine through. $95, the-citizenry.com

5. Rancho Meladuco Dates

For your friend who buys all of their produce at their local farmer’s market, these plump and juicy medjool dates are hand-picked and hand-packed in the Coachella Valley. $16/2lbs., ranchomeladuco.com

6. Dona Chai Duo

These bottled tea concentrates will wow both tea drinkers and those trying to wean themselves off of coffee. Warm and soothing, the Chai and Turmeric concentrates are both worth trying (and can be purchased as a duo). Each variety is made with freshly ground spices and is best mixed with cow or nut milk for a killer latte. $36, donachai-sales.com





7. Mouth Foods Sables and Shortbread



Buttery, crumbly and oh-so addictive, this new line of cookies makes for a great hostess gift. Go for the festive, deeply chocolatey peppermint sable made with valrhona cocoa powder, or our favorite, the sugar-crusted orange pistachio shortbread with just the right amount of salt. $11/4oz., mouth.com

8. Port of Mokha Coffee Trio



The perfect gift for that friend who always brings back an extra suitcase full of coffee from their travels. This bean trio from high-end company Port of Mokha includes three different regional varieties, roasted to order, from Yemen, the first country to cultivate coffee. $158, portofmokha.com

9. Cook Beautiful by Athena Calderone



A mix of simple, gorgeous recipes and food styling tips from the enviable lifestyle genius behind Eye Swoon, Athena Calderone. The book is organized by season, with each chapter including smart entertaining tips and effortless table décor inspiration. From $19, amazon.com





10. Nordur Licorice Sea Salt



For next-level salt bae status, give a box of this sweet and crunchy Icelandic licorice salt. The anise is subtle, but is so good sprinkled over pork chops seared in brown butter or a scoop of chocolate ice cream. $14.99, salttraders.com



11. Fig + Yarrow Atmosphere Mist



This peppery and herbaceous Lavender + Thyme room spray is the ideal scent for refreshing your kitchen after cooking something particularly pungent. The chic bottle also makes it perfect for gifting and displaying on your countertop. $24, figandyarrow.com





12. MENU Salt & Pepper Grinders



We are seriously crushing on these sleek moss green salt and pepper grinders. They’re easy to refill (no more peppercorns skittering across the kitchen floor) and look super-stylish on the dinner table. Bonus: They can be used for more than S&P – try filling with nuts and spices, too. $69, food52.com

13. Salt + Straw Holiday Ice Cream 5-Pack



Salt + Straw’s brilliant ice creams are decadent, imaginative and sure-to-please. Send your friend a 5-pack with a mix of S+S’s signature flavors, like Arbequina Olive Oil, and their rotating seasonal flavors, like the Gingerbread Cookie Dough. $65, saltandstraw.com

14. Jasper Hill + Blake Hill Hostess Gift Box



Send the cheeseaholic in your life this dreamy, cheese-filled box of Jasper Hill’s infamous soft-ripened, bloomy rind Harbison cheese. It’s paired with a special raspberry mostarda specifically created to go with the cheese by one of the best jam makers in the country, Vicky Allard. They even throw in a wooden spreader because this cheese is just that smooth and creamy. $40, jasperhillfarm.com





15. Melissa’s Organic Satsumas



Unbelievably juicy and fragrant, grocery store satsumas just don’t stack up to the freshness of this short-seasoned citrus from Melissa’s produce. Order now through February – they’ll ship second day anywhere in the country. $15/5lbs., melissas.com

16. Stainless Steel Tiffin



For the dedicated meal prepper who is one step away from laying out a table cloth on their desk at lunch time. This tiered stainless-steel tiffin is indestructible and has two to three air-tight compartments to keep your foods fresh and separate. From $24, food52.com