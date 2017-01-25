Where to Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

On January 28, the New York outpost of this San Francisco favorite will serve a family-style feast for lunch and dinner. A whole duck cooked in a sarcophagus of clay (which guests can crack open themselves!) is a twist on “beggar’s chicken,” according to chef Angela Dimayuga, “It is fabled that a beggar was given a chicken as a gift and, because they didn't have an oven to cook with, they wrapped the chicken in mud and threw it into a open fire.” Also on the menu is a dish named after the chef’s grandmother, Josefina, that features a whole chicken stuffed to bursting with chorizo, soft boiled eggs and all sorts of lovely pickle-y things. Jazz will accompany the meal and, as per annual tradition, diners will see the unveiling of a new piece by an Asian-American artist in the dining space. mcfny.com