Traditional Chinese New Year Recipes

The Chinese Lunar New Year (Year of the Rooster) begins on January 28, 2017 and lasts two weeks. This is a time when family members, whether nearby or far away, return home to celebrate with special dishes. The list below features classic Chinese New Year's recipes and the traditions and beliefs behind them. Kei Lum Chan, co-author of Phaidon's China: The Cookbook

Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles

Noodles, because of their length, signify longevity.

Barbecue Pork

Pig is one of the earliest domesticated animals, and an essential part of the offering on important days. Roast or barbecue pork is a popular dish for New Year's Eve.

Fish in Chili Sauce

The sound of the word for "fish" is similar to the word that means having extras, so fish is a must for Chinese New Year's Eve dinner. Serving fish means that the family has so much that there is enough left over for the next year.

Laughing Donut Holes

This snack is very popular in South China to serve to guests during the Chinese New Year. It is so named because the round dough balls, when deep fried, will crack open like someone is laughing. It carries a meaning of being able to laugh throughout the year.

Lettuce Wraps with Dried Oysters

The Chinese love to play on words, and the sound of the word "oyster" is similar to the term "good business.” It's popular to start Chinese New Year with an oyster dish.

Soy Sauce Chicken

Chicken has always been a sign of prosperity. Until recently, chicken was served only on special days, such as birthdays or festive days like Chinese New Year. The chicken thigh, considered the best part of the bird, is usually served to the elders. This is a mandatory dish for the New Year's Eve dinner.

Pot Stickers

Pot stickers, known as jiaozi in China, are a kind of meat or vegetable-filled dumpling commonly eaten across Asia. While the dumplings can be boiled, steamed or fried, the popular method is to fry the dumplings in a little oil, add a bit of water, and then cover to steam and cook the filling. Once the water has evaporated, the dumplings are pan fried on one side for a crispy texture.

