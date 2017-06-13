Traditional Chinese New Year Recipes

Pot stickers, known as jiaozi in China, are a kind of meat or vegetable-filled dumpling commonly eaten across Asia. While the dumplings can be boiled, steamed or fried, the popular method is to fry the dumplings in a little oil, add a bit of water, and then cover to steam and cook the filling. Once the water has evaporated, the dumplings are pan fried on one side for a crispy texture.