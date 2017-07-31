Ultimate Back to School Meal Guide

We know you don't want to be reminded of this while it's still summer, but the new school year is right around the corner. Since the luxuries of free time and fresh summer produce will disappear, we are here to help you cook quickly and deliciously once your new schedule kicks in. We've got healthy breakfasts that beat a bowl of cold cereal and we've got weeknight dinners that you can whip up between after-school activities. Most importantly, we have a wide array of delicious, portable lunch recipes from epic sandwiches to fresh salads you can pack in a lunch box. And don't think we forgot about snacks. From make-ahead snacks to peanut-free snacks to our favorite store-bought selections, both you and your kids will be well fed between meals. You can dive head first into the new school year with no fear. We've got your back.