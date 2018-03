That tiny little freezer compartment in your dorm room mini fridge is only good for two things: a frosty bottle of vodka and a box of these adorable little ice cream-filled mochi from My/Mo. Mochi, a Japanese rice flour confection, envelops a pocket of creamy ice cream, like a grassy-sweet green tea or tangy mango, for the best late-night snack ever. These little treats are definitely a step up from a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. First step, ice cream mochi. Next step, adulthood. $5.99 for 6 pieces, mymomochi.com