8 Extremely Delicious Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren’t Pie

No offense to the Thanksgiving turkey, but there’s a reason everyone saves room for dessert. Sweets are truly the main event and there is no reason you should limit yourself to just pie.

Here, 8 deliciously alternative ways to get your Thanksgiving dessert flavors fix.

There are so many different ways to use pumpkin this time of year. Here we are serving up traditional recipes like pumpkin pudding with mile-high meringue, an homage to meringue-topped Southern pies, and mashups like pumpkin pie bread pudding with bourbon-pecan hard sauce, a creamy dish with an impressive butternut squash lattice top.

Light and fluffy, this pudding can be one of many desserts on your plate.

We do love apple pie, but there’s something so delicate and beautiful about a homemade galette.

In our opinion, when you have double the batter, you have double the fun. With rich chocolate swirls adorning the vibrant orange layer of pumpkin, this festive, velvety cheesecake brings out the black and orange color theme Halloween is best known for. Plus, who can honestly resist a brownie crust?

Pumpkin, cheesecake and brownie all in one dessert? You shouldn’t need any convincing.

This buttery bread pudding will be a hit on your dessert table and only takes 15 active minutes to prepare.

Quince is an overlooked fall fruit and deserves its time to shine. You’ll love this twist on the classic French apple tart.

This Halloween, become acquainted with the ultimate mashup: pumpkin pie meets tiramisù. With layers of pumpkin-mascarpone custard and gingersnaps brushed with Calvados syrup, this dessert is beyond mind-blowing. In the freezer, the flavors and textures meld to form a deliciously creamy dessert that you're bound to fall in love with.

Layers of pumpkin mascarpone custard and gingersnaps make for a delicious Thanksgiving tiramisu. Plus, it can be frozen for up to one week before serving.

Everyone appreciates a good Bundt. This one is topped with a salty streusel of pecans and rolled oats.

No one will expect panna cotta—especially one made with apple cider.