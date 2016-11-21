8 Extremely Delicious Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren’t Pie

Move over, pie.
No offense to the Thanksgiving turkey, but there’s a reason everyone saves room for dessert. Sweets are truly the main event and there is no reason you should limit yourself to just pie.
Here, 8 deliciously alternative ways to get your Thanksgiving dessert flavors fix.
1. Pumpkin Pudding with Mile-High Meringue
Light and fluffy, this pudding can be one of many desserts on your plate.
2. Country Apple Galette
We do love apple pie, but there’s something so delicate and beautiful about a homemade galette.
3. Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Brownie Crust
Pumpkin, cheesecake and brownie all in one dessert? You shouldn’t need any convincing.
4. Caramel-Croissant Pudding
This buttery bread pudding will be a hit on your dessert table and only takes 15 active minutes to prepare.
5. Quince Tarte Tatin
Quince is an overlooked fall fruit and deserves its time to shine. You’ll love this twist on the classic French apple tart.
6. Pumpkin-Gingersnap Tiramisu
Layers of pumpkin mascarpone custard and gingersnaps make for a delicious Thanksgiving tiramisu. Plus, it can be frozen for up to one week before serving.
7. Spiced Upside-Down Apple Bundt Cake
Everyone appreciates a good Bundt. This one is topped with a salty streusel of pecans and rolled oats.
8. Vanilla-and-Cider Panna Cottas with Spiced Ginger Cookies
No one will expect panna cotta—especially one made with apple cider.