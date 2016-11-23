7 Sweet Potato Dishes That Aren’t Scalloped, Candied or Casseroled

Sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving staple and they certainly deserve a place at your table. The question is, in what form? You probably scallop or candy or casserole them, but you may want to reconsider your traditional recipe.

Here, 7 ways to exercise the delicious possibilities of sweet potatoes.

Corn bread meets soufflé with this simple Southern recipe. Plus, bread that can be eaten with a spoon sounds right up our alley.

Sweet potatoes should be welcome on the dessert table, too. Especially if they are in the form of cinnamon sugar baked doughnuts.

Incorporate sweet potatoes into your dip repertoire with this slightly sweet hummus.

Pizza at Thanksgiving might seem radical, but this version is warming and cozy enough to eat alongside turkey.

If the name of this recipe alone doesn’t make your mouth water, we don’t know what will.

© FRANCES JANISCH

Invite African flavors to the table with these delicious fried yam balls.

Fluffy gnocchi is just the light side you need to accompany this heavy meal.