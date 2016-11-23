7 Sweet Potato Dishes That Aren’t Scalloped, Candied or Casseroled

You can do better.
Sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving staple and they certainly deserve a place at your table. The question is, in what form? You probably scallop or candy or casserole them, but you may want to reconsider your traditional recipe.
Here, 7 ways to exercise the delicious possibilities of sweet potatoes.
1. Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
Corn bread meets soufflé with this simple Southern recipe. Plus, bread that can be eaten with a spoon sounds right up our alley.
2. Sweet Potato Doughnuts
Sweet potatoes should be welcome on the dessert table, too. Especially if they are in the form of cinnamon sugar baked doughnuts.
3. Sweet Potato Hummus
Incorporate sweet potatoes into your dip repertoire with this slightly sweet hummus.
4. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza
Pizza at Thanksgiving might seem radical, but this version is warming and cozy enough to eat alongside turkey.
5. Sweet Potato Pierogi with Sage Brown Butter Sauce
If the name of this recipe alone doesn’t make your mouth water, we don’t know what will.
6. Sesame-Coated Sweet Potato Croquettes
Invite African flavors to the table with these delicious fried yam balls.
7. Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Apple Cider Sauce
Fluffy gnocchi is just the light side you need to accompany this heavy meal.