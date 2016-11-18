7 Pies to Eat for Breakfast the Morning After Thanksgiving

Don’t let good pie go to waste.
The morning after Thanksgiving is a little depressing. You're coming down from your holiday high and there’s only one thing to remedy your foul mood. That thing is pie. For breakfast. And no one is allowed to judge you.
Here, 7 pies that will wash away your post-holiday blues.
1. Pumpkin-Chiffon Pie
This iteration of pumpkin pie is light and fluffy enough to lift your spirits.
2. Pear-and-Cranberry Slab Pie
Fruit is breakfast, right?
3. Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies
These puppies are basically the poptarts of Thanksgiving. They can be eaten for a morning after breakfast on-the-go.
4. Puff Pastry Apple Pie
Apple pie is a Thanksgiving must and puff pastry makes this one perfect for a flaky breakfast.
5. Minny’s Chocolate Pie
If you are of the “go big or go home” mindset, you might just ignore the meaning of breakfast all together and devour a big slice of chocolate pie.
6. Salted Caramel Pie
Thick, gooey caramel is just what you need in the morning. Or at least we do…
7. Bourbon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel
Thanksgiving hangover? Bourbon pumpkin pie is the ultimate hair of the dog.