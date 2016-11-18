7 Pies to Eat for Breakfast the Morning After Thanksgiving

Don’t let good pie go to waste.

Morgan Goldberg
November 18, 2016

The morning after Thanksgiving is a little depressing. You're coming down from your holiday high and there’s only one thing to remedy your foul mood. That thing is pie. For breakfast. And no one is allowed to judge you.

Here, 7 pies that will wash away your post-holiday blues.

1. Pumpkin-Chiffon Pie

This iteration of pumpkin pie is light and fluffy enough to lift your spirits.

2. Pear-and-Cranberry Slab Pie

Another dessert we can endorse for holiday breakfast, this delicious slab pie is filled with fruit and thus can be eaten in the morning. Instead of making a traditional two-crust pie in a pie plate, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes this free-form, fruit-filled, ginger-laced pie on a baking sheet.

Con Poulos

Fruit is breakfast, right?

3. Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies

These puppies are basically the poptarts of Thanksgiving. They can be eaten for a morning after breakfast on-the-go.

4. Puff Pastry Apple Pie

Apple pie is a Thanksgiving must and puff pastry makes this one perfect for a flaky breakfast.

5. Minny’s Chocolate Pie

If you are of the “go big or go home” mindset, you might just ignore the meaning of breakfast all together and devour a big slice of chocolate pie.

6. Salted Caramel Pie

This super easy caramel lovers' dream pie will be a welcome addition to your holiday dessert menu. The filling is sweetened condensed milk sprinkled lightly with sea salt and baked until thick and gooey, then chilled in a simple graham cracker crust. We dare you to name a better pie.

Dana Gallagher

Thick, gooey caramel is just what you need in the morning. Or at least we do…

7. Bourbon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel

Thanksgiving hangover? Bourbon pumpkin pie is the ultimate hair of the dog.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up