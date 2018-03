Done properly, day drinking should be a marathon—not a sprint. But if you’re cracking a traditional craft beer this July Fourth—many of which touch 7 or 8 percent alcohol-by-volume (ABV)—you’re going to struggle to stay up for the fireworks. That’s because one pint of an 8 percent ABV beer packs more booze than a double bourbon. (If you don’t trust our math, here’s a handy drink calculator.) Session beers are the solution. Packing all the flavor of your favorite craft offerings but with as little as half the alcohol, the “sessionable” beers on this list will buoy your holiday rather than weigh it down. — Markham Heid