How to Cook for Vegetarian Guests on the Fourth of July

Veggie burgers, juicy grilled tomatoes and more meatless ways to celebrate Independence Day.

F&W Editors
July 03, 2016

 

1. Grilled Tomato-and-Scallion Salad 

“If it were up to me, I would throw everything on the grill,” says chef Tim Love. Case in point: He cooks tomatoes and scallions over a hot fire for a simple salad flavored with a little lime juice and crumbled cheese.

2. Grilled Watermelon with Avocado, Cucumber and Jalapeño Salsa 

© Con Poulos

Throwing watermelon on the grill gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor. 

3. Classic Potato Salad

Baby potatoes have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture that's delicious in this classic recipe.

This Fourth of July staple can easily be made ahead of time. 

4. Double Drive-Thru Veggie Burgers 

DAVID CICCONI

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers. For a “special sauce,” she swaps out mayo for silken-tofu mayonnaise to make a tangy-sweet vegan take on Thousand Island dressing. 

5. Vegetables with Walnut Dressing 

Instead of toasting walnuts in the oven, use a grill: Wrap the nuts in foil before placing them in the coals or on the grate.

6. Juicy Grilled Tomatoes 

Flavor grilled tomatoes with any fresh herbs or aromatics, then use them on crostini for an excellent appetizer.

7. Grilled Corn with Mango-Habanero Butter  

Star chef Bobby Flay likes to cook corn on the cob with the husk tied back into a kind of handle.

8. Blueberry-and-Nectarine Hand Pies

These are ideally served once they've cooled a good bit but are still a little warm in the center.

© John Kernick

Atlanta baker Abigail Quinn uses a mix of fruit in her crisp and juicy hand pies. Feel free to experiment with peaches, raspberries and other fruit here.

9. Vanilla-Almond Ice Cream with Cherries and Pistachios  

Vanilla, almonds, pistachios and cherries could very well be ingredients in a granola you'd eat at breakfast. Here, they make up a stellar ice cream that tastes fresh and bright for the morning. Plus, F&W’s Justin Chapple doesn’t use an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream.

John Kernick

You don't need an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream. 

