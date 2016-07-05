Healthy Detox Dishes for the Fifth of July

How to recover from the weekend.

F&W Editors
July 04, 2016

After this past weekend's burgers, hot dogs and pitchers of cocktails, you might be ready for something healthy. Here, five light and delicious dishes to help you recover from the Fourth of July.

1. Quinoa and Brown Rice Bowl with Vegetables and Tahini

Quentin Bacon

F&W’s Gail Simmons makes this vegan rice bowl when she needs something especially healthy to eat.

2. Vegetable Summer Rolls with Chile-Lime Dipping Sauce

These fast, healthy rolls are filled with bell peppers and avocado.

3. Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley

Sweet and tangy, this is the perfect recovery juice. 

4. Lemony Waldorf Salad 

In place of the traditional mayonnaise-based dressing, chef Mark Peel makes a healthy lemon-walnut oil vinaigrette flavored with cumin. 

5. Summer Vegetable "Ceviche" 

Toss this bright, zesty dressing with fresh corn, shelling beans, tomatoes and nectarines. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up