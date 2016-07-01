7 Best Finger Foods for Fourth of July

Celebrate the Fourth of July with crowd-pleasing finger foods.

Classic American appetizers like spicy wings and deviled eggs are perfect for everything from game days to graduation parties. Whether you're looking for a twist on your favorite hors d'oeuvre or want a traditional recipe, we've got you covered. From perfect crab cakes to baked Buffalo chicken wings, here are our best all-American appetizers.

This fun, high-brow take on pigs and a blanket is made with spicy andouille sausage and sweet mustard chutney.

Nothing beats these miniature takes on classic New England lobster rolls.

There are so many reasons you should celebrate the Fourth of July with crowd-pleasing finger foods. They're easy to serve, they're super festive and eating with your hands is always more fun. From hogs in a blanket to lobster sliders to Greek salad skewers with anchovy aioli, you're going to have a tough time choosing. KATE WINSLOW

Muffin tins make for tasty (and even cuter) mac and cheese.

These luscious little tarts are filled with fresh ricotta.

For a playful presentation, slide a fat, flat slice of cucumber onto the bottom of each skewer so these hors d'oeuvres can stand upright on a serving platter.

© JAMES BAIGRIE

Make mini popovers in a muffin pan and serve them with shrimp salad or sweet butter and jam.

These rich and creamy, individual cheesecakes feature a chocolate-wafter base.