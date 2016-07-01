7 Best Finger Foods for Fourth of July

Eating with your hands is always more fun.
Celebrate the Fourth of July with crowd-pleasing finger foods.
1. Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, high-brow take on pigs and a blanket is made with spicy andouille sausage and sweet mustard chutney.
2. Lobster Sliders
Nothing beats these miniature takes on classic New England lobster rolls.
3. Muffin Cup Macaroni and Cheese
Muffin tins make for tasty (and even cuter) mac and cheese.
4. Tomato Tartlets
These luscious little tarts are filled with fresh ricotta.
5. Greek Salad Skewers with Anchovy Aioli
For a playful presentation, slide a fat, flat slice of cucumber onto the bottom of each skewer so these hors d'oeuvres can stand upright on a serving platter.
6. Popovers
Make mini popovers in a muffin pan and serve them with shrimp salad or sweet butter and jam.
7. Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
These rich and creamy, individual cheesecakes feature a chocolate-wafter base.