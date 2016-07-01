11 Best DIY Condiments for Fourth of July

Skip the store-bought mayo.
It's true there are some condiments that chefs don't make from scratch. But this Fourth of July, skip the store-bought kind and impress guests with delicious, homemade versions of your favorite condiments. Here, 11 terrific DIY condiments to make for Independence Day.
1. Spicy Beer Mustard
Rich, dark beer is the key to this intense mustard.
2. J&G Steak Sauce
A cross between A.1. and Lea & Perrins.
3. Chowchow
This slightly tangy Southern vegetable relish is terrific with everything from hot dogs to corn bread and is a perfect way to preserve summer produce like bell peppers and green tomatoes.
4. Espresso Barbecue Sauce
Espresso gives this sauce a deeply rich and complex flavor.
5. Chipotle-Citrus Mayonnaise
This spicy, citrusy mayo takes just 10 minutes to make.
6. Hoisin Barbecue Sauce
Like ketchup in an American barbecue sauce, the Chinese condiment hoisin provides a satisfying contrast of sweet, salty and aromatic flavors.
7. Roasted Red Pepper Tartar Sauce
Creamy and lemony with roasted bell peppers and cornichons, this sauce is deliciously sweet and salty.
8. Smoky Pimento Relish
Jam-packed with caraway seeds, this rich, smoky relish is as healthy as it is vibrant.
9. Golden Yellow Mustard
Like most homemade mustards, this one tastes best after resting overnight, once the flavors have had time to mellow.
10. Pickled Red Onions
These onions are a fabulous addition to hot dogs, burgers or other grilled meat.
11. BLT Hot Dogs with Caraway Remoulade
A creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise tops these "BLT" dogs.