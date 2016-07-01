11 Best DIY Condiments for Fourth of July

Skip the store-bought mayo.

F&W Editors
July 01, 2016

It's true there are some condiments that chefs don't make from scratch. But this Fourth of July, skip the store-bought kind and impress guests with delicious, homemade versions of your favorite condiments. Here, 11 terrific DIY condiments to make for Independence Day. 

1. Spicy Beer Mustard

Rich, dark beer is the key to this intense mustard.

2. J&G Steak Sauce

A cross between A.1. and Lea & Perrins.

3. Chowchow

© Tina Rupp

This slightly tangy Southern vegetable relish is terrific with everything from hot dogs to corn bread and is a perfect way to preserve summer produce like bell peppers and green tomatoes.

4. Espresso Barbecue Sauce

Espresso gives this sauce a deeply rich and complex flavor.

5. Chipotle-Citrus Mayonnaise

This spicy, citrusy mayo takes just 10 minutes to make.

6. Hoisin Barbecue Sauce

Like ketchup in an American barbecue sauce, the Chinese condiment hoisin provides a satisfying contrast of sweet, salty and aromatic flavors.

7. Roasted Red Pepper Tartar Sauce

Creamy and lemony with roasted bell peppers and cornichons, this sauce is deliciously sweet and salty.

8.  Smoky Pimento Relish

Jam-packed with caraway seeds, this rich, smoky relish is as healthy as it is vibrant.

9. Golden Yellow Mustard

Like most homemade mustards, this one tastes best after resting overnight, once the flavors have had time to mellow. 

10. Pickled Red Onions

These onions are a fabulous addition to hot dogs, burgers or other grilled meat.

11. BLT Hot Dogs with Caraway Remoulade 

A creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise tops these "BLT" dogs. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up