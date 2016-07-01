11 Best DIY Condiments for Fourth of July

It's true there are some condiments that chefs don't make from scratch. But this Fourth of July, skip the store-bought kind and impress guests with delicious, homemade versions of your favorite condiments. Here, 11 terrific DIY condiments to make for Independence Day.

Rich, dark beer is the key to this intense mustard.

A cross between A.1. and Lea & Perrins.

© Tina Rupp

This slightly tangy Southern vegetable relish is terrific with everything from hot dogs to corn bread and is a perfect way to preserve summer produce like bell peppers and green tomatoes.

Espresso gives this sauce a deeply rich and complex flavor.

This spicy, citrusy mayo takes just 10 minutes to make.

Like ketchup in an American barbecue sauce, the Chinese condiment hoisin provides a satisfying contrast of sweet, salty and aromatic flavors.

Creamy and lemony with roasted bell peppers and cornichons, this sauce is deliciously sweet and salty.

Jam-packed with caraway seeds, this rich, smoky relish is as healthy as it is vibrant.

Like most homemade mustards, this one tastes best after resting overnight, once the flavors have had time to mellow.

These onions are a fabulous addition to hot dogs, burgers or other grilled meat.

A creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise tops these "BLT" dogs.