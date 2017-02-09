Holidays & Events

Holiday and special occasions are a great way to bring people together, but they can also be a stressful time to be in the kitchen. The pressure is on with full days preparing a Thanksgiving meal, late nights rolling out Christmas cookies or rushed mornings trying to finish all the hors d’oeuvres. F&W’s guide gives you some relief by providing all the menu ideas, wine pairing suggestions and cooking tips that you might need to throw a successful event. And if you don’t want to cook at all? We have recommendations for where you can eat out in many of your favorite cities.