Holiday Potluck

These crowd-pleasing potluck recipes make it easy to bring a festive side-dish or savory main course to your next holiday party. Browse our collection of easy casseroles, make-ahead dishes, festive desserts and more. Plus, discover amazing drinks for a crowd.
Read More
Iron Chef Potluck Party
Healthy Winter Recipes For a Crowd
Super Bowl, wine, beer
Drinks for a Crowd
5 Amazing Party Wines
Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes
8 Easy Casseroles for a Crowd
Make-Ahead Main Courses
Delicious Holiday Potluck Recipes

Try these holiday potluck recipes for your next holiday party.
More Potluck Tips

Most Popular



Holiday Potluck Tips and Inspiration

See More Recipes

Delicious Holiday Potluck Recipes

Potluck Recipes

Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo
Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo

Potluck Recipes

Potluck Party Ideas

Main courses are laid out buffet-style on three tables, with note cards that tell who made each dish.
Cooking Club 2.0: Potluck Parties

Potluck Party Ideas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement