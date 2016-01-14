Best Glazed Ham Recipes

After you've decided on appetizers and desserts, you're probably wondering what you're going to make for your main Easter dinner course. Perhaps this Easter you're planning on making a spiral ham? Or perhaps you and your family fancy a simple cooked ham. Either way you can take that dinner to the next level with a honey glaze or brown sugar glaze. If you're feeling adventerous this year we have a ton of glazed ham recipes for you to try this coming Easter.