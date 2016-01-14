ChefSteps shows how to make the ultimate honey-glazed ham.
Best Glazed Ham Recipes
After you've decided on appetizers and desserts, you're probably wondering what you're going to make for your main Easter dinner course. Perhaps this Easter you're planning on making a spiral ham? Or perhaps you and your family fancy a simple cooked ham. Either way you can take that dinner to the next level with a honey glaze or brown sugar glaze. If you're feeling adventerous this year we have a ton of glazed ham recipes for you to try this coming Easter.
VIDEO: Homemade Honey-Glazed Ham
More Ham Recipes
Enjoy a variety of ideas for your holiday ham with recipes from glazed hams to baked.
5 Ham Glazes to Try This Holiday Season
Ham and honey go together like Santa and Rudolph, but you don’t have to opt for the tried and true duo. This Christmas...
7 Ways to Cook with Supersalty, Crazy-Delicious Country Ham
From over-the-top breakfast sandwiches to supereasy croutons, here are seven awesome ways to use country ham. ...
Easter Smackdown: Ham vs. Lamb
Most Popular
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- 'Top Chef's' Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm on Making It to the Finale
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Easter Sunday Recipes
Ham and Gruyère French Toast Sandwiches
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches with Fried Eggs
Grilled Cheddar and Ham with Apple and Chutney Sandwiches
Scalloped Potatoes with Ham
Époisses, Ham and Apple Tart
White Asparagus and Ham Gratin
Potato and Ham Hock Soup
Slow Cooker Ham Hock and Chickpea Stew
Ham Glaze Recipes & Sides
More Ham Side Dishes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement