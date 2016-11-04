Christmas Salads

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear, exploring the geekiest food concepts and answering this age-old question: Can you smoke it?
F&W's best Christmas salad ideas include delicious, warm winter salads and easy Christmas salad recipes, including roasted beets with hazelnuts and goat cheese and a classic frisée salad. Chef Bobby Flay provides his picks for the best healthy salad dressings, while Alex Guarnaschelli offers up tips to making a simple steak-and-salad dinner. Plus, we've got recipes for DIY croutons that will upgrade any salad.
Can You Smoke a Salad? Yes, Yes You Can
Three-Mushroom-and-Quinoa Salad
Roasted Beets with Hazelnuts and Goat Cheese
Chicory Salad with Pickled Quince and Pomegranate
Carrot Salad with Mushrooms and Herbs
Squash, Apple and Warm Lentil Salad
Fennel and Red-Onion Salad with Parmesan
Butter Lettuce Salad with Persimmons and Radishes
Spinach Salad with Bagna Cauda Dressing
