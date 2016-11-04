John Besh talks about his favorite holiday side dishes at the 2011 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Christmas Party Ideas
F&W’s inspired Christmas party planner is the ultimate guide to making your holiday gathering a success. Kick things off with recipes for appetizers and holiday dips, such as maple-dijon salmon skewers and caramelized onion dip. We've also provided options for main courses, side dishes, desserts, party punches and more. Plus, we share some helpful cocktail party tips and ideas for hostess gifts.
Holiday Dessert Tips
Featured
10 Candy Wreaths for a Sweeter Christmas
You'll make the Sugar Plum Fairy so proud. ...
Here’s What Happens When a Christmas Party Chocolate Fountain Goes Wrong
A little water can be a big problem for a chocolate fountain. ...
Watch ‘90s Christmas Cereal Commercials on Your Tree with This DIY TV Ornament
The project is complex, but the results are nostalgically amazing. ...
More Christmas Party Ideas
Dreaming of a White Christmas? These Places Have the Best Chance
How to celebrate Christmas like the Queen
Rome Christmas Tree: People Calling It 'Spelacchio'
9 Santa Hats for Festive Foodies
The Best Holiday Boat Parades in America
Captain Morgan to Sell ‘A Christmas Story’-Inspired Leg Lamp Featuring the Captain’s Iconic Pose
Most Popular
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- 'Top Chef's' Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm on Making It to the Finale
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
Christmas Party Recipes
Ricotta and Roasted Grape Crostini
Lebkuchen
Smoked Salmon Crisps
Chocolate-Peppermint Brownies
Caramelized White Chocolate Spread
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
Oysters Rocafella
Vanilla and Cranberry Panna Cotta Parfaits
Cauliflower Fritters
Rosemary-Scented Dinner Rolls
Christmas Party Desserts and Tips
Christmas Party Drinks
More Christmas Party Ideas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement