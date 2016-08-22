Christmas Eve Dinner Ideas

Emeril Lagasse: New Orleans-Based Chef and TV Personality
F&W's amazing Christmas dinner recipes include easy hors d'oeuvres, dazzling centerpiece roasts and fast, tasty sides.
9 Tips for Cooking Christmas Goose
Chef Harper McClure of Brabo in Alexandria, Virginia wants you to eat goose this Christmas for two reasons: â€œOne, itâ€...
9 Fish and Seafood Dishes for Christmas Eve
Is it Christmas yet? ...
Christmas Sangria: How to Make Sangria with Whatever You Have in Your House Right Now
Is Christmas sangria a thing? It should be. Here's how to make it without a recipe in four simple steps. ...
Za'atar-Spiced Beet Dip with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts
Hush Puppies with Remoulade
Roasted Rack of Veal with Root Vegetables
Chocolate-Malt Stump de NoÃ«l
Mario's Easy Roman-Style Pork Roast
Riesling GelÃ©e with Strawberry Conserve
Oysters Rocafella
Glazed-Beet-and-Burrata Toasts
Gingerbread Cookies with Royal Icing
Standing Rib Roast of Beef
Polenta Gratin with Spinach and Wild Mushrooms
Roast Goose with Pork, Prune and Chestnut Stuffing
Parker House Rolls Topped with Cheddar and Old Bay
Chocolate Wafers with Ginger, Fennel and Sea Salt
Winter Squash Soup with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Garlic Knots with Frizzled Herbs
Roasted Winter Squash with Vanilla Butter
Warm Mushroom Salad
Parker House Rolls
