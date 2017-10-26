Christmas Dinner Ideas

Whether your family serves an Italian-style seafood feast or American classics like roasted ham or turkey, Christmas dinner is the perfect occasion to bring everyone together. Food & Wine's amazing Christmas dinner recipes include easy hors d'oeuvres, dazzling centerpiece roasts and fast, tasty sides. Find helpful holiday wine tips, recipes for spotlight-stealing desserts and ideas for Christmas centerpieces right here in our guide to Christmas dinner.

Chile-Brined Fresh Ham
Roasted Goose with Crispy Skin
Rosemary-Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Jus
Herb-Roasted Turkey with Wild Mushroom Gravy
Wild Mushroom Lasagna
Gingerbread Roll with Cinnamon Cream

