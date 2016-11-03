The ChefSteps team demonstrates how to make Starburst-style chewy candy.
Christmas Candy
F&W's Christmas candy guide includes easy recipes like the best-ever nut brittle, Brazilian rich chocolate truffles, soft apple-cider caramels and more. Plus, discover the secret to making a Starburst-style chewy candy. Consider these the perfect stocking stuffers.
3 Gorgeous New Ways to Decorate Christmas Cookies
Put away the food coloring. F&W's Ben Mims has three tips for making gorgeous and glittery Christmas cookies using i...
8 Tips for Making the Perfect Cookie Plate
Cookie genius Matt Lewis of Brooklyn’s Baked bakery shares his top tips for creating the perfect plate of cookies....
7 Festive Snacks for Christmas Tree Decorating
From brownies topped with crushed candy canes, to bright green sweet pea spread, here are seven festive snacks to enjoy ...
Roasted White Chocolate & Coffee Truffles
Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Bars
Brazilian Rich Chocolate Truffles
Spiced Cashew Brittle and Chocolate Crunch Bark
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bars
Halvah-Sesame Sundae
Peppermint Buttercrunch
Chocolate-Peppermint Brownies
