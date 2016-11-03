F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make whipped cream in a jar.
Christmas Baking Ideas
Explore F&W's collection of Christmas baking ideas that are simple, sweet and festive. Recipes like cardamom thumbprint cookies and bittersweet chocolate-truffle tarts are just a few of the treats we're craving. Bonus: they make the perfect holiday gift.
Terrific Christmas Desserts
5 Facts You Probably Don't Know About Christmas Cookies
5 Facts You Probably Don't Know About Christmas Cookies
This Christmas, Give In to Red Velvet
This Christmas, Give In to Red Velvet
5 Wine Pairings for Your Holiday Cookies
5 Wine Pairings for Your Holiday Cookies
Easy Christmas Baking Ideas
Loaf Cakes, Cookie Bars & More
Gingerbread Pear Loaf Cake
Fudgy Pecan Streusel Bars
Black Mission Fig Clafoutis
Cream Puffs with Chocolate Sauce
Cherry-and-Chocolate Bûche de Noël
Fig Bars with Red Wine and Anise Seeds
Minny's Chocolate Pie
Linzer Cookies with Spiced Jam
Christmas Entertaining
Christmas Recipes
Crowd-Friendly Treats
