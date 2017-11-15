Christmas Dinner Ideas
Holiday Guide 2017
F&W's guide to fantastic holiday recipes features traditional and easy recipes for Christmas, like a delicious three-ingredient prime rib roast. Plus, F&W editors reveal the year's absolute best Christmas recipes.
Italian Christmas Desserts
While Christmas is celebrated all over Italy and seasonal specialties like the ubiquitous panettone have been embraced i...
12 Days of Holiday Baking
F&W offers 12 of our favorite baked dessert recipes for the 12 days of Christmas. ...
Top 10 Holiday Cookies
From chocolate-mint cookies to ginger-studded sugar cookies, here are superb holiday cookies. ...
Christmas Entertaining Ideas
Christmas Casseroles
Four-Spice Duck Breasts with Carrots
Christmas Dinner Side Dishes
Chocolate-Gingerbread Cookies
Holiday Beef Brisket with Onions
Smoky Glazed Ham with Red Pepper Jelly
Snickerdoodles
Christmas Boiled Fruit Cake
