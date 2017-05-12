How to Make Hilaria Baldwin's Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies

It's no secret that Hilaria Baldwin, yoga instructor, wellness expert, mother of three and wife of Alec Baldwin, is super-health-conscious. As she explains in her book The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life, developing a healthy relationship with food is a challenge for many people, including herself. It's full of helpful tips for "eating clearly," one of which addresses how to satisfy your sweet cravings without going overboard.

Courtesy of Rodale Inc

Hilaria suggests the occasional, high-quality, deliberate treat, like her cornmeal-oatmeal dark chocolate chip cookies. They're her daughter's favorite dessert, and these cookies are full of protein and good fats. "One of the tricks to a good chocolate chip cookie is consistency," she says, "I wanted to make sure that it stuck together and the texture was appealing, as well as yummy and healthier than the average cookie. The combo between the cornmeal and the chocolate is delicious."

Cornmeal-Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 24

½ cup melted coconut oil

2 tablespoons crunchy almond butter

½ cup coconut palm sugar

1 teaspoon molasses

4 teaspoons almond milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups fine yellow cornmeal

½ cup old-fashioned oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon sea salt

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oil, almond butter, sugar, and molasses. With an electric mixer on medium speed, blend for 2 to 3 minutes, or until creamed and fluffy.

3. Add the almond milk, egg, and vanilla and mix on medium speed for 1 minute, or until incorporated.

4. In a medium bowl, combine the cornmeal, oats, and baking powder. Add to the wet ingredients and mix on medium speed for 1 minute, or until incorporated.

5. Stir in the chocolate chips.

6. Scoop 1 tablespoon of the batter, roll into a ball, and place on one of the baking sheets. Repeat with the remaining dough, spacing the balls about 11⁄2" apart. Once complete, sprinkle with the salt.

7. Bake for 13 to 16 minutes, or until lightly browned and set.

8. Cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets. Transfer to a rack and cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week (if they last that long!).

Reprinted from The Living Clearly Method by Hilaria Baldwin. Copyright (c) 2016 by Hilaria Baldwin. By permission of Rodale Books. Available wherever books are sold.